Review: ‘Barbarian’ is a twisty, terrifying ride￼

All my favorite theater-going experiences have a common denominator: a sense of community among strangers once the credits roll. Built up by shared laughs, gasps, or groans, this sense of audience bonding comes from knowing you’ve experienced something wholly unique together. Barbarian was one of these — delivering something that should be seen with as many people as possible, huddled together in the dark.

The feature directorial and screenwriting debut of Zach Cregger (who got his start as a founding member of the sketch comedy group The Whitest Kids U Know), Barbarian starts off with a simple and creepy premise. Tess (Georgina Campbell) has discovered that the Airbnb rental she booked for a job interview is already being occupied by another renter, Keith (Bill Skarsgård). Like anyone who’s existed as a woman on this earth would’ve figured, Tess initially thinks her best bet is to get backup lodging for the night. Unfortunately, the awkward arrangement between her and Keith isn’t so easily resolved, and the house has deadly secrets the pair eventually discover.

As we follow Tess and Keith through their weird night together and beyond, Barbarian plays with whatever expectations the audience brings in with them. If you’re a horror fan, a woman, or someone who’s ever decided to ignore the creaking from under your floorboards, you’ll find yourself invested in the characters’ decisions (and don’t). Add in the revelations waiting for you in the dankest, darkest corners of this movie, and you’ve got yourself a baked-in way to garner audience reactions. There is also the effective use of gory effects, camera movements, and sound design that comes together to create something worth talking back to the screen about.

This is all tied together with great performances, chief among them is Campbell as Tess. Tess is our audience stand-in and a protagonist worth caring about: she’s smart, kind, and determined to survive. You couldn’t ask for a better leading horror heroine. Skarsgård as Keith is perfectly cast, bringing both a mysterious allure and dangerous edge to the role. You never quite know where Tess and Keith’s interactions are leading to, and Campbell and Skarsgård have the chemistry to bounce off each other believably. Without giving away too much, I’d also like to give kudos to Justin Long as AJ, the owner of the Airbnb. He’s deliciously slimy and incompetent, a petulant treat to watch.

The twists and turns of Barbarian, its clever craftsmanship, and the excellent performances of its cast members are all what make the film a compelling, wild watch. There is also some commentary among the gristle and gags. Barbarian offers some insights into what women have to do to survive in daily life around men, how men can turn women into monsters, and how people can betray their true nature through their actions (no matter how noble the intentions). These ruminations were appreciated and poignant at times but could be a little muddled along the way. However, Barbarian is much weirder and more interested in making you gasp and cling on to your neighbor for emotional support than belaboring a point, and that works just fine for me.