RIPJDF trends as fans are stunned by news of Jason David Frank’s death

Fans are reeling from today’s devastating news that actor-turned-MMA-fighter Jason David Frank has died. They took to social media with the #RIPJDF hashtag, eulogizing the legendary Green Ranger from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

The initial reports began circulating earlier today, and many were left wondering if it was a hoax. By early afternoon, the sad news was confirmed that Frank had died, reportedly having taken his own life. He left behind his wife and four children. He was 49 years old.

While nothing can compare to the pain and loss felt by his family, Frank’s devoted fans rallied together to remember the actor as #RIPJDF trended online.

Rip Jason David Frank. The Greatest Power Ranger to have ever lived pic.twitter.com/8XDCRGEq36 — PuglifeGames (@PuglifeGamess) November 20, 2022

He was best known for playing Tommy Oliver on the popular kids’ action-comedy series, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which ran from 1993-1996, as well as the show’s numerous spinoffs.

Rest in peace to the greatest power ranger to ever don this earth. Thank you for teaching me that anything is possible 💔💔💔 #RIPJDF 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/DUFf3BIN26 — RugGuy (@DoubleARugs) November 20, 2022

After his time as the Green Ranger ended, JDF stayed in the spotlight as he used his martial arts expertise to transition into the world of MMA combat sports, boasting a professional record of 4-0 with two knockouts and two submissions. That doesn’t include his unofficial “fight” with Jean-Claude Van Damme at La Mole Comic Con in Mexico City five years ago.

Connecting to his MMA career, one Twitter user posted a timely clip featuring a fellow celebrity/MMA fighter, Phil Brooks, better known as professional wrestler C.M. Punk. When Brooks entered the world of combat sports, Frank had challenged him to a fight, which Brooks ultimately declined. Speaking during a past episode of AEW Dynamite, Punk urged those needing mental and emotional help not to be afraid to ask for it.

In light of the passing of Jason David Frank, a heartfelt message from one Phil Brooks aka CM Punk. If you know of a loved one in need of help, please, reach out to them. To Jason, thank you for the memories. Rest in power my brother. And say hi to Trini. #RIPJDF pic.twitter.com/mFPMHtzNu2 — DAMAGE CTRL. | NOT @itsBayleyWWE 🏳️‍🌈 (Parody) (@RebornRoleModel) November 20, 2022

If you or someone you know is in danger of self-harm, contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988. You can find more information by visiting 988lifeline.org.