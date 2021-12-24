Ryan Reynolds revealed during a recent interview with the Dear Hank and John podcast how often he gets mistaken as Ben Affleck.

The actor shared that during his frequent trips to a pizza place in New York, the workers confused him with Affleck despite going to the restaurant for years.

He said, “There’s a pizza place in the East Village in New York that I’ve been going to for years. They believe I’m Ben Affleck and I’ve never corrected them.”

Reynolds starred in the sitcom Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place (eventually shortened to Two Guys and a Girl) from 1998-2001, so the lack of recognition from his go-to pizza place has to slice his ego a little.

As one of the hosts mentioned that possible negative outcome if Reynolds doesn’t address the issues, the 45-year-old quipped that if he were to confirm that he wasn’t Affleck, “it would not go over well.”

He also added that he makes the lie believable by “mildly” answering questions the Gone Girl star would know.

“When I leave, they think: I don’t think Ben Affleck is amused by us and our questions. I gotta be more chipper.”

Reynolds continued by listing some frequently asked questions like Affleck’s reconciled relationship with Jennifer Lopez. He said, “They’ll ask how J.Lo is.” In which he would reply “great” or “good” before grabbing a slice and leaving.

Despite the confusion, this isn’t the first time the two actors have been mixed up. In 2015, a Twitter user explained how they had trouble telling Reynolds and Affleck apart. Reynold joined in on the fun by replying, “Mom, please get off Twitter. Now.”