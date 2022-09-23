Ryan Reynolds reveals first posters from festive musical comedy ‘Spirited’

Actor Ryan Reynolds tweeted to unveil movie posters for his latest project Spirited which will debut on Apple TV on November 18. In true Ryan Reynolds form, he jokingly called them “iPosters.”

Spirited appears to be the perfect family holiday movie. It is a new comedic musical take on Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol. Reynolds will portray curmudgeon Ebeneezer Scrooge who despises all things Christmas. Will Ferrell will play a ghost named Present. Sunita Mani portrays a ghost named Past. Octavia Spencer is also part of the fun but her role has not yet been revealed.

Audiences are excited about the comedic pairing of Ferrell and Reynolds. Reynolds considers Ferrell to be a comedic mentor of sorts. The two appear to be having a blast working together including promoting the film. They recently “covered” for the other on late night talk show appearances. Reynolds appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where Ferrell was originally “supposed to” appear and Ferrell “stood in” for Reynolds on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Reynolds joked on Fallon about Ferrell “I am just as disgusted as you are with these plastic, playboy Hollywood prima donnas that think they can have a talk show appearance and just not show up.” Ferrell joked on Kimmel about Reynolds: “Ryan couldn’t make it. I got a text from him saying that he’s running late, which usually means that he’s not going to show up.”



Spirited is directed, co-written, and produced by Sean Anders and John Morris. This duo also worked with Ferrell on Daddy’s Home and Daddy’s Home 2. Ferrell, Reynolds, Jessica Elbaum, and George Dewey also serve as producers. Apple fought a bidding war for the project beating out Netflix, Paramount, and Warner Bros. While the complete deal is unknown, $75 million was spent on talent.