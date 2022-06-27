‘Scream’ fans decide which movie has the finest final act

If there’s one thing you can count on from a Scream movie, it’s that it’ll have a killer final act. What sets the meta-slasher series apart from other horror franchises is that not only does it always end in a bloodbath, but you also get the excitement of finding out which of the characters has been Ghostface all along. That gives every Scream flick’s climax a healthy mix of thrills and spills.

But which of the five films in the saga released to date has the best act three of them all? That’s the chaotic debate that’s been raging on Twitter after fan account @screamlivez4eva asked horror-heads to rank all the final acts so far. The OP coincidentally listed them in order of release, but other fans responded with some much more surprising choices.

How do you rank the final acts of all the scream films? I found this one very tough but here’s mine.



1. Scream

2. Scream 2

3. Scream 3

4. Scream 4

5. Scream 2022



Right in order lol. 💜🔥🔥 — SL4🩸 (@screamlivez4eva) June 26, 2022

As you would expect, the OG Scream came top of a lot of people’s rankings…

Scream: That chase scene, Sidney fighting back 😌



Scream 3: Roman v Sidney, best fight of the sequels 😝



Scream 4: Jill cracked me up with the self mutilation. 😂



Scream Too: Gale & Sid v Amber 😛



Scream 2: It was the most boring. 🫤 https://t.co/nTPCsBz9en — Zwilliams (@zmovies1011) June 27, 2022

… Although Scream 2 likewise received some love.

Scream 2 – Best cast and it was so hood.

Scream – It's the Orignal, come on.

Scream 5 – Great kills and stright to the point.

Scream 3 – It was horrible, but only 1 can be last.

Scream 4 – Unwatchable, hated that ugly glow filter..WTF.. https://t.co/FeBbDpyqbk — Branden (@urbanzosf) June 27, 2022

The ever-divisive Scream 4 is not for everyone, but it came pretty high up in many peoples’ lists.

1. Scream

2. Scream 4

3. Scream 2022

4.Scream 2

5. Scream 3 https://t.co/REA54vnurS — Melanie Clair Dyer (@Melanie_clair_d) June 27, 2022

Most shocking of all, though, is that a lot of folks had Scream 3 — widely agreed to be the worst of the franchise — as their number one.

Damn this is mad hard, cause I’ve watched all the Scream movies so many times, but in terms of final acts specifically I’m going



1. Scream 3

2. Scream 4

3. Scream

4. Scream 5/Scream 2022

5. Scream 2 https://t.co/Ym4Q9t72Tw — Shaun (@BKKingShaun) June 27, 2022

Apparently, if you love Scream 3 you also hate Scream 2022.

time to finally answer:



scream 3

scream 4

scream 2

scream

scream 5 https://t.co/EM8xluNNYz — 𝔩𝔶𝔫𝔡𝔷𝔦𝔢 ⋆ (@bckfrmkathmandu) June 27, 2022

But not everyone does, as some think the latest movie is second only to the original.

Scream

Scream 2022

Scream 2

Scream 4

Scream 3 https://t.co/6iAddtiiyT — Terrence 💙 (@SugarBearGumy) June 27, 2022

As the variety of these lists makes clear, however, any attempt to rank the Scream final acts is arbitrary, as they’re all top-draw.

this was hard, all of them have such good final acts.



scream

scream 2

scream 4

sceam 2022

scream 3 https://t.co/NZGuUGbKDc — Addison | TOH SPOILERS (@sawIII2006) June 27, 2022

The pressure is now on Radio Silence directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin to stick the landing again with Scream 6, which is shooting now. Will the next bout of Ghostface killings have yet another satisfying conclusion? We’ll find out when the movie hits theaters on March 31, 2023.