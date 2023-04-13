‘Secret Invasion’ stans crossing their fingers for non-canon characters to shock the world

The hype train for Secret Invasion has well and truly left the station after the new trailer dropped last week, and fans have already begun concocting theories and wishes for characters they’d like to see appear in the series.

One fan turned their attention to a forgotten corner of the MCU and asked what Agents of S.H.I.EL.D. heroes people would like to see pop up. There was particular interest in seeing Chloe Bennet return as Daisy “Quake” Johnson, among other characters.

Many redditors in the responses agreed with the post while adding others from the show that they’d love to see appear, these included agent Coulson and Melinda May as well as Ghost Rider. Any one of these would be awesome to fight alongside Nick Fury.

Of course, bringing any of these characters into the MCU would be kind of tricky, as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D has been confirmed as non-canon. As far as we’re concerned, Coulson has been dead since 2012 and the rest never even existed. But this is Marvel we’re talking about, so it can pretty much do whatever it wants.

If the writers really wanted to bring these characters across, they could just use the multiverse as a reason to bring the fan favorites into the main universe. Or do the Daredevil method of just rebooting the show but keeping some of the best parts. However, fans have given their own ideas on how they would bring Quake and the gang into the MCU.

There has already been talk of the agents appearing in the Secret Invasion so it’s not too far-fetched. There have even been a few hints in the trailers and teasers that suggest we will be seeing at least one familiar face, (if you’ve watched the show, you’ll know what Nick Fury means when he says the Cavalry’s on its way). If Marvel is bringing characters like Melinda May into the MCU, then it stands to reason that we’ll be seeing Quake as well.

"Cavalry's on its way."



"Cavalry's on its way." pic.twitter.com/CRhzbbOF1z — MCU – CoveredGeekly (@MCU_Covered) February 7, 2023

It’s all just speculation at the moment, though, and unrealistic expectations are often dangerous when it comes to the MCU. There’s definitely a demand for Quake and others to be brought into the MCU canon, it just remains to be seen if Marvel actually has any interest in recognizing those requests.