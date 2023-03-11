Battle lines are drawn on ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ being a reboot after the latest inflammatory casting call

Not to get too existential, but what exactly is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Daredevil: Born Again?

The presence of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk would indicate that it’s a continuation of the three-season Netflix series, with Jon Bernthal’s widely-celebrated – and immediately pilloried – comeback as the Punisher only serving to solidify that sentiment.

And yet, respective appearances by Cox and D’Onofrio in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Hawkeye hinted that the events to have transpired on a rival streaming service wouldn’t be acknowledged or referenced during the 18-episode Disney Plus original.

Leaving Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson and Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page out in the cold upset fans to a furious degree, and the same can now be said of Vanessa Fisk after it was revealed that Sandrine Holt would be stepping in to replace Ayelet Zurer. Nobody from Marvel has come right out and confirmed whether Born Again exists in a different pocket of the multiverse from its predecessor – which would helpfully explain a lot – but Daredevil diehards can’t even seem to decide if it’s a reboot or not.

So Daredevil Born Again is a reboot 😔



How could Marvel throw away this perfect show from the MCU, better than literally anything they've ever made pic.twitter.com/zyb3yow7JM — DriftyFilm (@driftyfilm) March 10, 2023

did the daredevil theme playing in she-hulk not make it obvious to you that born again isn’t a reboot 😭 pic.twitter.com/tnjJaf80zr https://t.co/iF9cl8Vov9 — alex (@loventhunders) March 11, 2023

cant believe daredevil born again is a full reboot cause they recast vanessa 🙁 reminds me of how quantamania was a reboot cause they recast cassie :/ or when iron man 2 fully rebooted cause they recast war machine! — isuperebbalorian (@isuperebba) March 10, 2023

Daredevil born again is a reboot…



I'm getting so fucking sick of Marvel Studios



#DaredevilBornAgain — Bruce Wayne (@B1ackBruceWayne) March 10, 2023

If a recast makes Daredevil: Born Again a reboot, then by the same logic, it also makes Iron Man 2 a reboot https://t.co/7EBb1pbX4o — Buzz (@Buzz_4) March 11, 2023

All signs seem to hint that #Daredevil Born Again is gonna be another MCU Disney+ series dud – written by Arrowverse writers, unnecessary reboot when the original story could've just streamed/retconned and of course, the unnecessary race swapss 🤧 — shafiq (@shfqshhri) March 10, 2023

If this is more of a reboot, I'm honestly ok with that. If you're not, that's ok. Don't be open-minded about this new take on Daredevil. I was actually afraid of this ending being the same old same old, so I'm excited to see what this entails. https://t.co/fZ9aWgsm0T — David Painter ۞ ⚔️🍵 🐝 (@DJ__Paint) March 10, 2023

The most straightforward explanation often tends to be the correct one, so the most likely scenario is that Netflix’s Daredevil took place in a different timeline from Born Again, which is why the likes of Cox, D’Onofrio, and Bernthal can return at the same time as other key parts are being recast.

Some clarity would be nice, though, especially when the backlash has already started mere days into shooting.