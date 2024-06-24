‘She’s not your friend, please drop her’: Best friend’s weird behavior around woman’s boyfriend leads to dramatic plan to catch her out

The “Get Ready With Me” or GRWM trend has led to some startling stories about many people’s personal lives. One content creator on TikTok revealed in her video the strange machinations of her so-called best friend.

Recommended Videos

@dani.spamzzz777 accompanied her getting ready ritual with a specific purpose in mind. Catching her friend, who had been gradually formulating a campaign to separate the creator from her boyfriend. She first gives context about how this seemingly all started. Her boyfriend — who remains unnamed in the video — is part of many club teams at school with games that are far away. The trouble all started when the TikTokker noticed that whenever there was a game that she couldn’t attend, her best friend would be there.

This pattern became disturbing, particularly when the boyfriend noted strange flirtatious behavior coming from the other girl. Most of her information comes from her boyfriend, who would update her of this strange behavior. He realized she would always find a reason to talk to him after these games and even included one strange anecdote where she wanted to recreate a romantic picture with him.

“You don’t take that with someone who’s not your boyfriend,” @dani.spamzzz777 said, “let alone your best friend’s f***ing boyfriend.” Since the line had been crossed, she decided it was time to confront her friend about this behavior.

Commenters on the post showed an appropriate amount of disgust at the situation. Many noted that it was a green flag that her boyfriend would tell her about every instance while others got more straight to the point.

“That girl is NOT your friend,” posted @Ree365.

“Don’t gaslight yourself. Set boundaries,” advised @doc_tigger68.

@dani.spamzzz777 clearly has no problem with that. Though disturbed by the situation, she admitted in the video that she was excited to get to the bottom of the situation. She would later post many updates to tell the rest of the story.

@dani.spamzzz777’s plan to unmask her friend went off without a hitch. She attended a game, making her rival think she wasn’t going to be there. As soon as she showed up, her friend ran in the opposite direction. If that isn’t an admission of guilt, who knows what is? Later, the two planned to meet up, and it all came out.



Her friend confessed to what she had been doing, though it was more than obvious. She stated that she had been feeling lonely since she and her own boyfriend had broken up and wanted @dani.spamzzz777 to feel just as lonely. While this information was necessary for closure, it’s clear that this was too little too late.

As many commenters pointed out, these were massive red flags, and no one should engage with anyone who thinks that is appropriate. The TikTokker made it clear that the two were no longer friends. She admitted this could cause some awkwardness since the two go to school together. Perhaps there will be even more updates to come with this relationship gone sour.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy