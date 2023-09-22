‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ release date, trailer, and record-setting prize money, explained

As if Netflix completely missed the message of Squid Game‘s warning about literal cutthroat capitalism, they are now coming out with a reality show that mimics the Korean smash hit survivor thriller series’ titular competition. However, credit where it’s due, Squid Game: The Challenge won’t involve killing off the underperforming contestants, like in the fictional source material. With that said, the reality show will involve a record-high cash prize.

If you’re not already familiar with Squid Game, it is an Emmy-winning drama about financially destitute people in South Korea who get recruited by a mysterious organization. It soon becomes clear that the individuals are given the chance to compete for an absurdly high amount of money, ₩45.6 billion, that could turn their luck around. However, the catch is that only one of the 456 players can succeed in a series of challenges that are modeled after kids games. The losers must meet a fate much worse than being broke as they are killed off by the mysterious masked workers on the secluded island where the contest takes place.

How much will Squid Game: The Challenge resemble the original series and when does it come out?

Just like in the original show, Squid Game: The Challenge will see the likes of 456 players competing for the top prize, with the contest kicking off on Netflix on November 22. With Squid Game being Netflix’s most-watched show of all time, it’s no wonder the reality show spinoff will replicate it in many ways. That includes having the workers don fuchsia-colored jumpsuits with matching helmets, with the contestants wearing green tracksuits. The players will compete in games from the original show, too, such as Red Light, Green Light and a hopscotch session that resembles a high-wire act, as the trailer shows.

Prize money amount and why it’s a record-breaker

Netflix / YouTube

In a clear homage to the original show, Squid Game: The Challenge offers a top prize of $4.56 million. According to the trailer, this is the highest prize money ever offered by a reality show. What’s fascinating is that it actually represents a higher dollar amount than the original show. You see, ₩45.6 billion converts to only $3.4 million, according to Google Finance.

The show has had its fair share of problems in production, as Deadline reports that “a cold snap in Britain created complications at Cardington Studios, a former Royal Air Force base in Bedford.” Three of the contestants also reportedly required medical attention during the “Red Light, Green Light” game where the contestants had to run to the finish line from across a field before the iconic robot from the show landed her gaze on them.

By the way, if you’re fan of Squid Game, Netflix has confirmed a season 2 is on the way.