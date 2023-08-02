‘Star Wars’ and ‘The Witcher’ cross over at last in the most ingenious way imaginable

We all love a good crossover, especially when it fuses two favorite franchises in a way that’s never been done before, and thanks to a dedicated Witcher and Star Wars fan, we’ve got a cool galactic version of Gwent.

For those who don’t know, Gwent is a card game that exists within the world of The Witcher. It’s played by characters within the books by Andrzej Sapkowski and you can also play it in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. In 2017 GWENT: The Witcher Card Game was released and it’s still played by thousands of loyal fans to this day. The card game is so universally loved that some fans have taken to adapting their own versions of it using characters from other properties.

One fan shared what looked to be a Star Wars edition of the popular card game on the r/StarWars subreddit. The picture shows six packs of cards all featuring different factions, including Sith, The Republic, Rebels and more.

The original poster went on to explain more about their fan-made cards; they even went as far as matching the power levels of the Northern Realms and Nilfgaard factions from the actual card game, meaning these Star Wars cards could be used in a fair match with The Witcher equivalent decks if they were to buy those cards off of Etsy.

The creator also explained their plans to make more cool-looking card decks.

“I have future plans for a Resistance/NJO deck, a First Order and other Sequel enemies deck, a Bounty Hunter/Independent type deck, but there just aren’t enough good cards right now.”

It sounds like a pretty cool plan and it would be great to see even more Star Wars Gwent cards in the future. Fans from both franchises were more than on board with the idea.

“Wow, this is fantastic! Awesome work. I wish there was say a template we could use to print our own :p”

“Oh boy, that’s brilliant! As a Witcher and Star Wars fan, it is just perfect. Nice touch with the Republic vs Separatists leader cards.”

“TAKE MY MONEY DUDE!”

It’s a pretty clever way to meld two great franchises together and it’s enough to make me want to re-download Gwent. We could have a whole bunch of these cards from other franchises too, imagine a Game of Thrones edition or a Legend of Zelda deck. The possibilities are endless.