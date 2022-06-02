‘Star Wars’ fans did not expect Obi-Wan to face off with this iconic villain so early

Warning: This article contains massive spoilers for Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Fans are scratching their heads on what the big climax will be as they didn’t expect Obi-Wan Kenobi to face off against a familiar foe in episode three of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

For those who need a quick recap, Obi-Wan had a lightsaber battle with Darth Vader as he and young Princess Leia attempt to escape the mining planet, Mapuzo. Fans felt goosebumps when they saw the two duke it out in the middle of a desert.

“You should have killed me when you had the chance.” VADER IS BACK! THE Darth Vader!!! Hayden Christensen & James Earl Jones!! Absolute goosebumps! This will be a day long remembered! #Vader #ObiWan #Kenobi #DarthVader #ObiWanKenobi pic.twitter.com/LhCYvVIR2A — Ryan Marthaller (Taylor’s Version) (@ryan_marthaller) June 1, 2022

Other fans have also expressed shock as they didn’t expect the two to battle face-to-face in episode three. Some of them thought that Vader would just be somewhere on the sidelines until the very end. Instead, the Sith Lord was not hesitant to take action.

#ObiWan / spoiler



was that the rematch of the century btw??? i’m just a little confused 😭 it was AMAZING but is that the only duel we’re getting between them — peanut | KENOBI ERA (@REYSKYGOAT) June 1, 2022

#ObiWan SPOILERS

Was not expecting Vader and Obi-Wan to meet already; to see them fight again was amazing. — Josh-1127 (@Strife49c) June 1, 2022

Some Star Wars fans poked fun at the duel that happened in Episode 3, as most of it was Kenobi running away from Darth Vader. But it makes sense since Kenobi does not want to fight someone that was once his best friend.

// kenobi spoilers #Kenobi #ObiWan



obi-wan igniting his saber was just something else. after hiding for 10 years- not touching that saber, separating himself from it, he ignited it in front of the last person he used it on… — serrina | hunter’s wife (@serrinatano) June 1, 2022

Fans theorized that the early meetup is just a build-up to a more action-packed duel between the two. That better be true since the whole point of Obi-Wan Kenobi is him facing the aftermath of Episode III and possibly fixing some holes between the prequels and the main trilogy.

Will Kenobi face Darth Vader once more in future episodes? Only time will tell because this can’t be the “big face-off” in the series. There has to be more.

Episode one to three of Obi-Wan Kenobi is now available to stream on Disney Plus with new episodes coming out on Wednesdays.