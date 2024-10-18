‘Story of My Life lyrics will hit different now’: Heartbreaking Liam Payne fan art illustrates the 1D reality none of us want

Former One Direction star Liam Payne has died, having plummeted from a third-story hotel balcony in Argentina. While the precise circumstances surrounding the events leading to his death aren’t yet clear, whichever way you look at it, it’s a tragedy that a talented 31-year-old with a seven-year-old son has passed away in such a horrible way.

Payne’s fans have flocked to the internet to express their devastation and condolences to his friends and family. Of course, his friends include his former bandmates, all of whom have already taken to social media to express their sadness at losing their friend of fourteen years (Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan being the bandmates in question).

However, a recent post on X has made the singer’s passing seem even sadder (as if that were even possible). It came after @zakazpalenia posted a heartbreaking piece of fan art on the popular social media platform depicting Payne playing guitar in heaven. At the same time, his bandmates hug each other on the Earth below. Someone referenced a particular line from a One Direction track that will now hit differently following Payne’s death in response to that post.

Which One Direction lyrics will now hit differently?

The response from @Lokeshbonli points out that some lyrics from One Direction’s song “Story of My Life” — the second single from the band’s 2013 third album, Midnight Memories — are now particularly poignant. Frankly, that couldn’t be more true.

It seems to me that when I die

These words will be written on my stone”Story of My Life lyrics will hit different now. — LOKESH MEENA (@Lokeshbonli) October 17, 2024

The lyrics in question are in the song’s first verse. After Harry Styles opens the song with the line “Written in these walls are the stories that I can’t explain. I leave my heart open, but it stays right here empty for days,” it’s Payne who poignantly sings “She told me in the morning she don’t feel the same about us in her bones. It seems to me that when I die these words will be written on my stone.”

It’s hard to hear Payne use the words “when I die” now that he’s no longer with us. That the lyrics he sings also refer to a girl not having the same feelings for him that he has for her is particularly moving, given that Payne’s highly publicized recent troubles were rumored to be exacerbated by his unrequited obsession with his ex-partner Maya Henry. The 23-year-old American actress took legal action against the late star due to his relentless attempts to contact her following their breakup in 2022.

Payne’s friends, family, and One Direction fans will surely never be able to listen to “Story of My Life” in the same way again, and many will shed a tear when the late star’s opening line is sung.

You can watch the “Story of My Life” music video and hear the lyrics in the opening verse in the embedded YouTube link below. Payne’s line referenced above begins at the 36-second mark.

We sincerely hope Liam Payne is at peace and send our heartfelt condolences to everyone who loves him.

