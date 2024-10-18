‘I always secretly respected you for it’: Zayn Malik shares his emotional goodbye to Liam Payne

Zayn Malik has shared a touching tribute to Liam Payne following the tragic news of his former One Direction bandmate’s untimely death at the age of just 31.

Malik — who was one-fifth of the uber-popular boy band alongside Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Niall Horan — took to Instagram to commemorate the loss of his friend, joining many in the music industry and beyond in paying respects to the singer-songwriter. Payne is reported to have passed away after falling from the third floor of his hotel room while holidaying in Buenos Aires, suffering serious internal and external hemorrhaging before being pronounced dead by authorities at the scene. Police discovered his body in the courtyard of the hotel.

Malik, who appeared on the same 2010 season of X Factor that catapulted him and Payne to fame, shared an old image of himself and his bandmate on Instagram, accompanied by a heartfelt message in response to the death. Malik said news of Payne’s passing has left him “talking out loud, hoping [that Payne] can hear me.”

The singer went on to express regret around all the conversations he wished he could have had with Payne, saying he “never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life.” Malik remembered Payne for his “positive outlook,” and “reassuring smile,” saying the singer was “headstrong,” “sensible,” “opinionated,” and “gave no f**ks when telling people they were wrong.”

Malik also made reference to the pair “butt[ing] heads” because of these qualities, but said he “always secretly respected” Payne for possessing them. Reflecting on his musical talent, Malik said Payne was “qualified in every sense” and that he was relied on by the band to “steer the ship.” Echoing the sentiment shared by fellow One Direction alum Tomlinson, Malik described Payne as “a brother,” and again expressed regret about not being able “give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly.”

“There are no words to justify or explain how I feel right now beyond devastated,” Malik concluded, “I hope that wherever you are now you are good and at peace.” Malik and Tomlinson were the first two One Direction bandmates to share individual tributes, with remaining members Styles and Horan included in a joint statement shared to the band’s official Instagram account before Styles ultimately posted a tribute of his own.

Malik joins a chorus of fellow musicians who have commemorated Payne in the days since his death. Halsey, Zedd, Charlie Puth, Rita Ora, and Ty Dolla $ign have likewise shared tributes to Payne, as well as fellow X Factor contestant Jedward. Beyond the music world, tender messages have flowed in from the likes of James Corden, Paris Hilton, and Styles’ mother, Anne Twist.

Payne is believed to have checked into the hotel room alone after his girlfriend Kate Cassidy departed from their Argentinian holiday days before his fatal fall. Amid the fallout, fans have discovered the Snapchat videos posted by Payne just moments before his death, with the calls made by concerned hotel staff also coming to light. It is not yet known whether Payne’s fall was accidental or intentional, and authorities are currently investigating the circumstances that led to his tragic death.

