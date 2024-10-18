‘I am truly devastated’: Harry Styles shares a touching tribute to his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne

The recent death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne has shaken the entertainment world. Regardless of the rumored circumstances, a family has lost their son, a woman has lost her partner, and a young boy has lost his father, which is utterly tragic. Payne was just 31, which makes his death even more upsetting.

Figures from all sides of the world of showbusiness have expressed their sadness at Payne’s passing and his former bandmates have started posting their thoughts and tributes online, with Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik the first to do so. Now, arguably the biggest star to come out of One Direction has followed suit, as Harry Styles has taken to Instagram to express his sadness about losing his friend of fourteen years.

Alongside a poignant picture of Payne on stage entertaining his adoring fans, Styles posted an image featuring a passage of text describing the devastation he feels in losing who he describes as his “lovely friend.” The full tribute is below.

I am truly devastated by Liam’s passing. His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it. Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend. My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicola and Ruth, his son Bear, and all those around the world who knew and loved him, as I did. — Harry

The touching post predictably prompted a gargantuan response from Styles’ many followers.

How did Instagram respond to Harry Styles’ post?

At the time of this writing, almost 15 million people have liked Styles’ post, and thousands have commented in a universally kind way.

Words of condolence flooded in, such as, “We’re crying with you, i’m so sorry,” “we love you so much Harry,” “He will always love you Harry, Bring the memories to the heaven,” “At this point it’s setting in that he’s really gone. Sending so much strength to you and the boys,” “I’m truly sorry for your loss Harry,” and “I’m so so so sorry for your loss, Harry. We’re crying with you, with the family, with the friends. We can’t even imagine the pain you can feel. We’re here for you, no matter what. Stay safe. And Liam, we will miss you forever.”

Fans also posted meaningful lyrics from One Direction records, including some from “Night Changes” which say, “We’re only gettin’ older, baby, and I’ve been thinkin’ about it lately, does it ever drive you crazy, just how fast the night changes?”

Others referred to the photograph of Payne posted by Styles, saying things like, “This photo is the one that sums him up where he belongs, in the place he shone the brightest with his heart the most full … ON STAGE. – a light of the world gone far too soon.”

We send our heartfelt condolences to those who loved Liam Payne. May he rest in eternal peace.

In light of the rumors circulating about the possible circumstances of Liam Payne’s passing, if you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.

