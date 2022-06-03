‘Superbad’ fans keel over after discovering it’s McLovin’s 41st birthday

Superbad fans, get ready to feel old — it’s officially McLovin’s 41st birthday. The beloved movie character, portrayed by Christopher Mintz-Plasse, became a worldwide sensation in 2007’s Superbad, which was written by the duo of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and produced by Judd Apatow.

In the movie, Mintz-Plasse’s character Fogell is underage yet hoping to score a hefty amount of booze. In an attempt to make himself seem older, Fogell purchases a fake ID that sports the faux name of “McLovin” and an inaccurate birth date of June 3, 1981, which allows McLovin to appear as 25-years-old. The ID also features an aesthetically-pleasing rainbow stripe and claims McLovin is from Honolulu, Hawaii.

Now, fans of the comedy staple are taking to Twitter to express their disbelief at the character’s birthday — and even though the birthday is technically fake, that certainly wouldn’t stop folks from celebrating.

One user celebrated the character’s jaw-dropping birthday by sharing an iconic scene from the movie, in which Fogell shows his friends the ID.

Another user celebrated the legendary character by reminding folks that he’s an organ donor.

Happy Birthday to our favorite organ donor, McLovin! 🎂🥳 pic.twitter.com/XsGUsYvcNm — BROTHER (@BrotherHQ) June 3, 2022

Another user posted an iconic moment when McLovin used his ID to buy alcohol and actually got away with it.

Even Seth Rogen himself joined in on the festivities.

As always, we must celebrate McLovin day. https://t.co/2S6vhfHmjx — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 3, 2022

In addition to McLovin’s birthday, Superbad officially turns 15-years-old this year, although the fascination surrounding McLovin seems ageless. And despite the movie never getting a sequel, many consider it to be one of Judd Apatow’s best movies and one of the best R-rated comedies of all time.