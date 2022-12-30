Swifties on TikTok know which song they want Taylor to rerecord next

Even though Midnights was just released in October, Taylor Swift fans also known as Swifties cannot get enough of her music and want more. One fan knows exactly what song Taylor should re-record next and posted about it on TikTok and it’s a gem.

This TikTik user wants a re-recording of Swift’s hilarious parody video “Thug Story” with rapper T-Pain. This video was originally shown at the 2009 CMT Award and is a hip-hop take on Swift’s hit song “Love Story.” Seeing wholesome Taylor rap lines such as “I knit sweaters, yo” is comedy gold. It might have even influenced Swift to add more hip-hop elements to her music such as her song “End Game” on her album Reputation.

The music industry is not kind to young female performers and Swift was not always the powerhouse she is now. She had to work her way up the ranks of the music world as an unknown which meant sometimes getting into contracts that were less than ideal. Swift signed a record deal with Big Machine Records at 15 years old which gave them rights to her first six albums. This would have been okay had Big Machine not sold to Scooter Braun whom Swift has called a “bully.” Braun was controlling and would not let Swift have artistic control of her music. Braun sold her masters (or original recordings) to Shamrock Holdings, a private equity company.

Swift spoke out against Braun’s actions. “I feel very strongly that sharing what is happening to me could change the awareness level for other artists and potentially help them avoid a similar fate. The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you’ll be punished. This is WRONG,” she stated.

She also opened up about why she made the hard decision to re-record her songs when it was clear that she would not be able to buy the rights to the originals. “Every week, we get a dozen synch requests to use ‘Shake It Off’ in some advertisement or ‘Blank Space’ in some movie trailer, and we say no to every single one of them. And the reason I’m rerecording my music next year is because I do want my music to live on. I do want it to be in movies, I do want it to be in commercials. But I only want that if I own it.”