Sydney Sweeney’s bikini photos are the ultimate thirst trap, but they’re not the reason the men in her comments are suffering

Sydney Sweeney is considered by many to be one of the most beautiful women in the world and she has a legion of loyal fans because of her incredible acting skills and because she is genetically blessed!

The Euphoria star keeps her fans up to date with her life by offering them a glimpse into her world on social media, and one of her recent Instagram posts has created a stir. Sweeney posted a bunch of pictures on the platform for her 23.3 million followers to see, including one of herself rocking a brown bikini while she lounges on a jet ski in the middle of the water. Of course, a photo of the actress showing off her curves was bound to create a frenzy. Still, surprisingly, the comment section of the post is less focused on her swimwear snap and more on the heartbreak and devastation many of her followers are experiencing. Why, you ask? Well, among her many great pictures is one of herself locking lips with fiancé Jonathan Davino.

If you have hopes of being Sydney Sweeney’s next boyfriend, look away now!

Fans have always known Sweeney is taken, but she doesn’t often make her romance public, and seeing her kissing her man has been too much for some fans. “That last pic destroyed me I dropped to my knees in the supermarket,” a comment reads. “Delete the last one,” another fan reacted. Other comments that made us giggle include, “The men in the comments suffering has me wheezing,” “Can’t believe she’d post the last pic of us without even asking smh,” and “On the behalf of all men, ‘WE’RE DEVASTATED.’”

As hilarious as the reactions are, what do we really know about Davino? Well, for starters, he and Sweeney have been rumored to be dating since 2018. In 2022, they became engaged. Despite being one of the most in-demand actresses at the moment, with impressive performances in The White Lotus and Anyone But You, Sweeney doesn’t like to talk about her relationship.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2022, she discussed why she doesn’t date famous people or anyone in the entertainment industry because it lets her be “normal Syd.” She continued, “I have a great support system. I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, Oh no, I’m shining too bright and I need to step back.”

She briefly discussed Davino in an interview with Glamour UK in 2023, saying, “Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me. I’m very open [otherwise]. I talk about so much and sometimes it gets me in trouble, but I do try to keep something for me.”

In the same interview, she dispelled rumors that her man was a restaurateur, telling the publication that he was a “business guy” and was from Chicago. Davino has also encouraged Sweeney in her professional endeavors, even co-producing her comedy film Anyone But You. “Jonathan is my producing partner, so he helped put the whole thing together,” she said. “It’s really great to work with someone who knows you so well, who fully supports your ideas, your vision, and your voice … And it’s nice. I mean, who doesn’t want to be with their best friend all the time?” Considering how lovingly she speaks about her man, we can’t really be jealous of Davino, can we?!

