‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ director already hoping for a sequel

One of horror’s most frightening villains makes his cinematic return as Netflix drops Texas Chainsaw Massacre this Friday. Tobe Hooper’s game–changing 1974 original terrified audiences with its superlative use of gruesome violence, its cannibalistic elements, and Leatherface as the killer. Following that, a variety of sequels, prequels, remakes and reboots have reimagined the classic tale, and it looks like another sequel is already up for discussion.

While speaking with ComicBook.com, director David Blue Garcia expressed interest in developing a future installment to the upcoming Netflix sequel, in which the filmmaker would further explore the complicated origin and haunting past of Leatherface and the demented Sawyer family in a potential follow-up film. He said:

If given the opportunity, I would love to unleash myself on this film from the beginning. I’ve got a lot of ideas that I had, unfortunately in the editing room, that I was like, ‘Ah, I should have done this, or I should have done that.’ There’s so much I could do in a sequel, so I’d love the opportunity. David Blue Garcia via ComicBook.com

The upcoming horror sequel marks a glorious return to the slasher franchise, and will focus on a group of young internet influences who encounter the chainsaw-wielding figure. Moreover, the film will feature a major character return in Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), as she plans to confront the family that relentlessly tortured her all those years ago. The film stars Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Mark Burnham, Jacob Latimore, Moe Dunford, Olwen Fouéré, Alice Krige, Jessica Allain, and Nell Hudson, with John Larroquette returning as narrator.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre premieres on Netflix this Friday, Feb. 18.