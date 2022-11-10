Thanksgiving hasn’t even happened yet Lindsay Lohan is already dominating Christmas with a new Netflix movie

Lindsay Lohan’s new Netflix movie, Falling For Christmas, is putting fans on the fast track right to the holiday spirit and passing up Thanksgiving altogether. The rom-com feels like a ride on Santa’s sleigh with your favorite mug full of warm hot chocolate, and Lohan starring alongside Chord Overstreet really is a gift for us all.

The premise of Falling for Christmas reads a lot like those Hallmark movies we all watch, even if you don’t admit it. There’s a handsome single father, an heiress who “falls” into his path, and all the magic of Christmas to ensure a true love story comes to fruition.

“A young, newly engaged heiress has a skiing accident in the days before Christmas. After she is diagnosed with amnesia, she finds herself in the care of the handsome cabin owner and his daughter.”

What a bright time, it's the right time, to rock the night away … to this music video for @lindsaylohan's cover of Jingle Bell Rock from Falling for Christmas pic.twitter.com/Zb6ePofF7T — Netflix (@netflix) November 4, 2022

Everyone knows falling in love with the sweet sounds and smells of the holidays surrounding you sweetens the pot, and fans think this new film is just the kind of tooth-aching magic we all need right now. Falling for Christmas debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with an 80%, with critics saying there’s a warmth to the story and that it feels like Lohan’s Citizen Kane.

FALLING FOR CHRISTMAS, starring Lindsay Lohan, debuts with a score of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes. pic.twitter.com/MOag7rbv6w — Lindsay Lohan Fan Updates (@lavitalohan) November 10, 2022

Viewers say it’s everything you look for in a Christmas romance.

FALLING FOR CHRISTMAS is a goddamn delight and everything you want from a silly holiday rom-com: over the top camp characters, ridiculous physical comedy, sweet corny romantic moments, a gay awakening with a mountain man named Ralph. It’s so much fun! Lindsay Lohan is back, baby! pic.twitter.com/CWzmt08khf — Karl Delossantos (@karl_delo) November 10, 2022

Lohan was absolutely stunning at the red carpet premiere of Falling for Christmas, and you know what — it’s about time for her full-circle Hollywood moment. We’re rooting for you, Lohan.

Lindsay Lohan at Netflix's FALLING FOR CHRISTMAS Fan Screening in New York City (November 9, 2022) pic.twitter.com/ER1EmH2efe — Lindsay Lohan Fan Updates (@lavitalohan) November 10, 2022

We get it if you’re feeling some Mean Girls realness when watching Falling For Christmas. Hearing Lohan croon “Jingle Bell Rock” in two films is another present tucked neatly under the tree, just for us. It’s just — so fetch.

Me enjoying Lindsay Lohan’s performance of Jingle Bell Rock in 2004 and 2022 pic.twitter.com/riNaCAGYoH — Dave (@DavePollard98) November 3, 2022

Trust us; we’re also acknowledging the parallels with Glee and Overstreet’s starring in a Christmas film.

#FallingForChristmas comes out tomorrow and all I can think about is this iconic parallel @lindsaylohan @chordoverstreet 🎄 pic.twitter.com/kTF5dNMD5a — Gleek of the Week Pod (@GOTWpod) November 9, 2022

If you’re looking for the perfect way to shut out the world and fall in love with love again, it feels like Falling for Christmas is just the right medicine for your ailing heart. Don’t forget to watch it with a mug of hot cocoa, some Christmas cookies, and your fuzzy holiday slippers — we know you’ve already got them out. Thanksgiving will still have its moment as it sits down to greet us for dinner on Nov. 24; before and after then — we’re all soaking in the holiday cheer.

You can now see Lohan and Overstreet in Falling for Christmas on Netflix.