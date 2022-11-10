Thanksgiving hasn’t even happened yet Lindsay Lohan is already dominating Christmas with a new Netflix movie
Lindsay Lohan’s new Netflix movie, Falling For Christmas, is putting fans on the fast track right to the holiday spirit and passing up Thanksgiving altogether. The rom-com feels like a ride on Santa’s sleigh with your favorite mug full of warm hot chocolate, and Lohan starring alongside Chord Overstreet really is a gift for us all.
The premise of Falling for Christmas reads a lot like those Hallmark movies we all watch, even if you don’t admit it. There’s a handsome single father, an heiress who “falls” into his path, and all the magic of Christmas to ensure a true love story comes to fruition.
“A young, newly engaged heiress has a skiing accident in the days before Christmas. After she is diagnosed with amnesia, she finds herself in the care of the handsome cabin owner and his daughter.”
Everyone knows falling in love with the sweet sounds and smells of the holidays surrounding you sweetens the pot, and fans think this new film is just the kind of tooth-aching magic we all need right now. Falling for Christmas debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with an 80%, with critics saying there’s a warmth to the story and that it feels like Lohan’s Citizen Kane.
Viewers say it’s everything you look for in a Christmas romance.
Lohan was absolutely stunning at the red carpet premiere of Falling for Christmas, and you know what — it’s about time for her full-circle Hollywood moment. We’re rooting for you, Lohan.
We get it if you’re feeling some Mean Girls realness when watching Falling For Christmas. Hearing Lohan croon “Jingle Bell Rock” in two films is another present tucked neatly under the tree, just for us. It’s just — so fetch.
Trust us; we’re also acknowledging the parallels with Glee and Overstreet’s starring in a Christmas film.
If you’re looking for the perfect way to shut out the world and fall in love with love again, it feels like Falling for Christmas is just the right medicine for your ailing heart. Don’t forget to watch it with a mug of hot cocoa, some Christmas cookies, and your fuzzy holiday slippers — we know you’ve already got them out. Thanksgiving will still have its moment as it sits down to greet us for dinner on Nov. 24; before and after then — we’re all soaking in the holiday cheer.
You can now see Lohan and Overstreet in Falling for Christmas on Netflix.