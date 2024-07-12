Image Credit: Disney
‘That little girl saved her friends from something awful’: Father who spiked smoothies at his daughter’s sleepover party gets comeuppance

This awful story should never have happened.
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
|
Published: Jul 12, 2024 08:52 am

While we might look back on sleepovers fondly, from eating too much junk food to staying up late or watching a horror movie we were too young for, parents know that they have to think about safety when letting their child spend the night somewhere. Unfortunately for a few families, their daughters slept over at a pal’s place and a terrifying situation occurred.

TikTok user @abbylynn0715 shared that Michael Meyden received a two-year sentence for making smoothies for his daughter and her friends that had sedatives in them during a sleepover.

@abbylynn0715

Replying to @Abby Blabby 💗 Michael Meyden, 57 year old father who spiked smoothies at his daughter’s sleepover, was sentenced! #fyp #foryou #crime #truecrime #crimejunkie #update #news #police #court #sentence #viral #sleepover #sleepovers #xyzbca

♬ original sound – Abby Blabby 💗

The girls are only 12 years old, and they knew that something strange was happening when they saw white in the smoothies. When one wasn’t a fan, Meyden blended up another smoothie and said she should drink it. This is already odd and unnerving but the story gets more upsetting. It turns out that he put sedatives in them, which made them feel “woozy.” Three of the four girls fell asleep and the other one saw that Meyden came to the basement several times and seemed to be making sure they were breathing.

Thankfully, one girl trusted her instincts and texted for help. When the girls got to the hospital, the drugs were discovered. We can’t even imagine how the parents must have felt. There are some amazing dads out there…. and then cases like this one.

Michael Meyden was charged with three counts of making people consume a controlled substance. As TikTok user Abby Blabby explained, he didn’t get four counts since it sounds like his daughter stayed home instead of going to the hospital with the others. When she asked if others think that this was a long enough sentence, everyone in the comments said he needed to face harsher consequences for his disgusting actions.

TikTok user @ said “He was going to do something to them” and several people agreed that it sounds like he might have had ideas that we don’t want to think about. No one believes Meyden’s so-called “explanation” that he made these smoothies so the girls would be asleep at 11 p.m.

Hearing stories like this definitely doesn’t help a parent’s anxiety. While of course this doesn’t happen all the time, people still wonder how safe they feel agreeing to sleepovers, according to The Washington Post. And as USA Today noted, parents took to TikTok in 2021 to talk about whether sleepovers are a good idea.

