‘That’s bro’s whole winter supply’: Investigation into internet downage uncovers an entire season’s supply of hoarded nuts

There’s nothing more frustrating than a slow wifi connection. Sometimes it’s an easy fix, other times the problem might prove to be a little more baffling.

In this case the problem won’t simply be resolved by turning the router off and on again. In a video shared to TikTok by user @shannonsktm500exc we can see the overhead internet cables being examined along with the text in-video telling us that the customer had been complaining about slow internet. Of course once the protective casing around the cables is opened up it becomes immediately obvious why.

Hundreds, if not thousands of nuts had been wedged in-between all the wires which might have certainly contributed to the slow internet connection the customer was experiencing. Honestly, we’ve seen animals do some pretty weird and hilarious things on TikTok, but if anything this is more sad – whatever creature had stored all these nuts in there has just lost their whole life savings. This is the forest critter equivalent of the stock market crashing.

Down in the comments section people were pretty much saying the same thing, with one user commenting, “what if someone else did that to your savings account?”” Another wrote, “Woodpecker: “this is going to ruin the tour”” referencing the Justin Timberlake world tour memes that were circulating back in June.

What kind of animal would do this?

There was some disagreement over whether it was a Squirrel or a Woodpecker that had caused all of the wifi problems. For many, the thought of an angry squirrel losing its life savings is kind of funny, “Squirrel in background: “DON’T YOU DO IT LARRY!!!!”” Although many claimed that you could hear a Woodpecker in the background and the perfectly round holes definitely seem to confirm that. These birds typically store nuts and acorns they collect in old trees which are known as a granary. They typically peck holes with their beaks allowing them the perfect storage space for food that will see them through the winter.

According to Stanford University Woodpeckers may store up to 50,000 acorns in the body of a dead tree to see them through the winter. Of course, in this case the poor bird seems to have mistaken a protective casing for cables as a tree in which to store its stash and it has paid the ultimate price.

Of course, the real question here is was it all worth it? Did destroying the woodpecker’s life savings help speed up the wifi or was it all for nothing? One viewer was skeptical as to whether removing the stash would have really helped at all, “Looks like old telephone wires..not sure who runs internet off that. probably was slow to begin with.” If that’s the case then this is double sad, no internet for the humans and no food for the Woodpeckers, that’s just nuts.

