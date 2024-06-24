The 10 best Justin Timberlake world tour memes, ranked

Pop singer, movie star, drunk driver, Justin Timberlake has truly done it all. The celebrity was arrested in the early hours of the morning on June 18 for driving while under the influence of alcohol.
The incident occurred right in the middle of his world tour and when he was arrested Justin allegedly told the officer that it would ruin the world tour. Unfortunately for him, the young policeman apparently had no idea who he even was, which is kind of hilarious, but it also makes me feel incredibly old. Do the younger generation really not know about Justin Timberlake?
Naturally the internet has gone and done its thing, making jokes and memes about the whole situation. After his mugshot was made public the memes only intensified. So we’ve gone and cultivated a list of our favorites to come from the singer’s arrest for your viewing pleasure.
Remember when Justin Timberlake was in the Trolls movie?
Timberlake has actually been in every single one of the Trolls movies, so of course, there’s practically a goldmine of memeable content that could be extracted from that. Trust me, this won’t be the last time we see Trolls popping up on this list.
The Legend of Zelda World Tour
I like to imagine this is how someone found out we’re getting a brand new Legend of Zelda game as well as Justin’s arrest at the same time. It also gets points for being topical as the game was announced on the same day as Timberlake’s arrest.
Obi-wan’s world tour
If there’s something to be memed, you can bet some Star Wars fans has already gone and made their own version of it. In this case it’s the climactic battle between Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker, there’s just something about this scene that lends itself so well to any meme format.
Justin failing the sobriety test
Imagining how the whole situation went down is weird to think about, do you reckon he did a little dance like the one depicted in this meme?
Britney get’s her own back
After all the drama and pain Justin caused Britney, some fans would have liked to have seen Spears herself making the arrest. I suppose that would have been the ultimate example of karma.
Lady Whistledown ruins the world tour
Obviously we’ve got to squeeze a Bridgerton reference in here for good measure and this one in particular gave me a good laugh with fans saying someone should show this to star Nicola Coughlan.
Another Trolls meme
Like I said, this film has plenty of memeable footage, this time it’s Timberlake’s character behind the wheel, driving very irresponsibly.
It’s his most famous role
It’s kind of funny that for many of the younger generation Trolls is the only relevant piece of media relating to Justin Timberlake. Will this movie really be the one he’s remembered for after everything? It would be hilarious if it was.
Home Alone
This scene from Home Alone fits all too well with what that conversation with the officer went like. It’s already a very funny scene from a very funny film, but with this new context it’s just too perfect.
The NSYNC reunion
Although I was always more of a Backstreet Boys fan, I think we’d all love to see NSYNC get back together. Maybe Justin will call upon the boys to help him out in his hour of need? Could we maybe be getting a completely different world tour? A reunion tour perhaps?