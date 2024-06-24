The 10 best Justin Timberlake world tour memes, ranked

Pop singer, movie star, drunk driver, Justin Timberlake has truly done it all. The celebrity was arrested in the early hours of the morning on June 18 for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Recommended Videos

The incident occurred right in the middle of his world tour and when he was arrested Justin allegedly told the officer that it would ruin the world tour. Unfortunately for him, the young policeman apparently had no idea who he even was, which is kind of hilarious, but it also makes me feel incredibly old. Do the younger generation really not know about Justin Timberlake?

Naturally the internet has gone and done its thing, making jokes and memes about the whole situation. After his mugshot was made public the memes only intensified. So we’ve gone and cultivated a list of our favorites to come from the singer’s arrest for your viewing pleasure.

Remember when Justin Timberlake was in the Trolls movie?

Timberlake has actually been in every single one of the Trolls movies, so of course, there’s practically a goldmine of memeable content that could be extracted from that. Trust me, this won’t be the last time we see Trolls popping up on this list.

The Legend of Zelda World Tour

THE DARK WORLD TOUR pic.twitter.com/6juWNHc5wf — Legend’s Cookbook (@LegendsCookbook) June 21, 2024

I like to imagine this is how someone found out we’re getting a brand new Legend of Zelda game as well as Justin’s arrest at the same time. It also gets points for being topical as the game was announced on the same day as Timberlake’s arrest.

Obi-wan’s world tour

If there’s something to be memed, you can bet some Star Wars fans has already gone and made their own version of it. In this case it’s the climactic battle between Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker, there’s just something about this scene that lends itself so well to any meme format.

Justin failing the sobriety test

Imagining how the whole situation went down is weird to think about, do you reckon he did a little dance like the one depicted in this meme?

Britney get’s her own back

Justin Timberlake arrested on DWI charge in the Hamptons pic.twitter.com/jp1aKJO9f0 — JonCover Memes (@JonCovering) June 18, 2024

After all the drama and pain Justin caused Britney, some fans would have liked to have seen Spears herself making the arrest. I suppose that would have been the ultimate example of karma.

Lady Whistledown ruins the world tour

penelope: im lady whistledown

colin: this is going to ruin the tour

penelope: ??????

colin: the world tour — dani (@forpolins) June 20, 2024

Obviously we’ve got to squeeze a Bridgerton reference in here for good measure and this one in particular gave me a good laugh with fans saying someone should show this to star Nicola Coughlan.

Another Trolls meme

Like I said, this film has plenty of memeable footage, this time it’s Timberlake’s character behind the wheel, driving very irresponsibly.

It’s his most famous role

Not TROLLS STAR Justin Timberlake lmaooooooooo pic.twitter.com/1HIvAPQwOL — shboogies 🥀 (@shboogies) June 18, 2024

It’s kind of funny that for many of the younger generation Trolls is the only relevant piece of media relating to Justin Timberlake. Will this movie really be the one he’s remembered for after everything? It would be hilarious if it was.

Home Alone

Justin Timberlake when he realized no officers recognized him: pic.twitter.com/2DiibYnT5a — Marcy Jones (@marcy_jonestv) June 18, 2024

This scene from Home Alone fits all too well with what that conversation with the officer went like. It’s already a very funny scene from a very funny film, but with this new context it’s just too perfect.

The NSYNC reunion

Although I was always more of a Backstreet Boys fan, I think we’d all love to see NSYNC get back together. Maybe Justin will call upon the boys to help him out in his hour of need? Could we maybe be getting a completely different world tour? A reunion tour perhaps?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy