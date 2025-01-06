‘That’s DC for you’: Colin Farrell joins the comic book elite after his Golden Globe win

Colin Farrell disappeared into the role of Oz Cobb in The Penguin. Even though the actor didn’t enjoy the makeup and prosthetics process, it proved to be worth it as he claimed a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television.

Make no mistake about it: HBO’s The Penguin was one of the best television shows of 2024. Critics and audiences raved about this latest instalment in Matt Reeves’ isolated corner of the DC Universe, comparing it favorably to shows such as The Sopranos and The Wire. Naturally, awards chatter followed – especially for Farrell and Cristin Miliot’s outstanding performances as Oz and Sofia Falcone respectively. Everyone’s work was recognized in the end, as The Penguin received three Golden Globe nominations, though Farrell was the only winner of the bunch.

This is Colin Farrell’s third Golden Globe win, but it also catapulted him into an elite category. He’s now the third person to have played a comic book supervillain and won a Golden Globe for his performance. The previous winners were Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix, who received the plaudits for playing the Joker in 2008’s The Dark Knight and 2019’s Joker respectively.

Discussing what it means to be joining this prestigious group of actors, Farrell said the following in the press room after his win (via Variety):

“To have your name just uttered in the same sentence as those performances, honestly, it’s lovely, but still I’m more of just a fan of it all! I don’t feel like I’m part of that pantheon. Joaquin and Heath, just two extraordinary and honest great actors.”

Social media came alive after Farrell’s win, with the general consensus being that he deserved it for disappearing into the role of Oz. Various X users praised his performance and said the inclusion into the same club as Phoenix and Ledger was more than merited. Another commentator pointed out how DC continues to dominate at the Golden Globes, writing, “That’s DC for you.”

Colin Farrell joins the legendary villain club honor well deserved! — Atticus Finch (@finchofjustice) January 6, 2025

That's DC for you 🔥 — Hemanth (@Hemanth721aslan) January 6, 2025

Unquestionably, The Penguin‘s success is a boost for the DC brand as a whole. While it’s considered separate from the main universe that James Gunn and Peter Safran are creating, it was much-needed good news after a series of poorly received efforts such as The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The Penguin is testament that not only can good comic book properties be made for fans, but they can also appeal to wider audiences and be in the running for awards.

In terms of Farrell’s Oz, he’s set to return for The Batman Part II; however, that movie appears to be constantly delayed and pushed out further and further. At this point, don’t be surprised if it turns into a Batman Beyond story since everyone becomes aged out of their roles.

At the time of writing, a second season of The Penguin hasn’t been officially announced. Colin Farrell confirmed he would return if asked and mentioned how he has shared ideas of where the story could go with showrunner Lauren LeFranc. After the nominations and win at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, it’s more than likely the powers that be will give the thumbs-up for the next chapter in Oz’s rise to the top of Gotham City’s underworld.

