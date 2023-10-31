The 5 best G-rated Halloween movies

If you have a desire to make a child-friendly movie marathon for Halloween, we have just the list of suggestions for you that are all G-rated.

Though the genre of horror is typically associated with adult content, many movies do exist out there that celebrate the spooky season without outright traumatizing younger viewers. Without further ado, let’s count down the best G-rated Halloween movies, ranked from worst to best.

Halloweentown

Not every Disney Channel original movie is a hit but it’s safe to say 1998’s Halloweentown veers more in the territory of classics than others. Think of it as a precursor to Harry Potter in some ways, in which our main 13-year-old character, Kimberly J. Brown’s Marnie Piper, discovers she is a witch and is transported to a magical place called Halloweentown, the home of supernatural beings, such as werewolves, goblins, vampires, and other ghouls. Soon, Marnie must battle evil warlocks in order to save the realm.

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

Originally released in theaters in 1949, The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad is a two-for-one anthology that features an adaptation of the children’s novel The Wind in the Willows and the Halloween classic short story The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Each story is an enjoyable ride that could be considered excellent viewing for the spooky season, with Ichabod’s tale, in particular, representing what many consider to be the definitive version of the story. A headless horseman who terrorizes a sleepy New England village? You can’t get more Halloween than that.

The Secret of NIMH

The Secret of NIMH may not technically be a straight-up Halloween movie. However, with its themes of magic, creepy imagery, and a titillating story about a young mouse’s struggle to save her family, the G-rated film is sure to be a hit in any kid-friendly movie marathon this spooky season. The widowed Mrs. Brisby must save her bedridden son stricken with pneumonia before the farmer’s plow threatens to upend her home.

With the help of super-intelligent rats, a magical amulet, and a prophetic owl who gratefully isn’t interested in eating the rodent, she has all the tools she needs to save the day. Though the film can be a little scary for extremely young or sensitive viewers, it is a beautifully realized all-time animated classic that any fan of the fantasy genre owes to themselves to watch.

Wallace & Gromit: Curse of the Were-Rabbit

In this stop-motion animated classic from the creators of Chicken Run, Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit features plenty of pumpkins, spooky transformations, full moons, and jaw-dropping creatures to satisfy any Halloween fanatic. In a mystery story centering on a cursed Were-Rabbit that is ravaging local gardens, the pest-control agent protagonists are faced with the terrifying challenge of controlling a supernatural beast. The film does a great job of making a pile of ravaged vegetables feel like a gruesome crime scene in a story that is atmospheric but not too scary for younger viewers.

Monsters, Inc.

If you’re looking for a movie about monsters who are tasked with scaring children, and yet, isn’t scary at all, Monsters, Inc. is the perfect choice for you. The purple furry Sully and one-eyed Mike, played by John Goodman and Billy Crystal respectively, are more cuddly than truly terrifying. And yet, the film offers a huge array of imaginative creatures throughout.

Offering a cute adventure about a little girl who discovers an alternate realm where these monsters live, work, and play, Monsters, Inc. is truly more of an adventure movie than a horror film. At the same time, the film can be considered a celebration of the spooky season due to the fantastical beings at its center and a heavy dose of nostalgic themes of childhood, such as having imaginary friends and the warm feeling of a parent reassuring their kid that there’s nothing harmful hiding underneath the bed.