‘The Flash’ post-credits scene plays a lot darker after allegations of Jason Momoa’s ‘Aquaman 2’ on-set behavior

Try as James Gunn might to remake the DCU anew, Marvel’s much-plagued competitor just can’t shrug off the troubles of its past. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the final DCEU movie, was already struggling to earn much good will ahead of its release this December, but that’s only been compounded by a new report alleging some unprofessional on-set behavior from the sequel’s leading man, Jason Momoa. And, in doing so, it casts The Flash‘s post-credits scene in a whole new light.

As Variety reports, notes from Amber Heard’s therapist, Dr. Dawn Hughes, that were used in the much-publicized Johnny Depp defamation trial, have emerged which detail allegations against Momoa. Echoing some accusations we’ve heard before, the Justice League actor is said to have turned up to set intoxicated and deliberately dressed similarly to Depp. Not to mention pushing for Heard to be removed from the production.

“Jason said he wanted me fired,” the notes, transcribing Heard’s comments, read. “Jason drunk — late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too.”

While Momoa’s reps declined to respond when asked to comment, a DC press agent dismissed Heard’s claims, arguing: “Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” An insider Variety spoke to, meanwhile, likewise wouldn’t corroborate the allegations. “Jason works his ass off, likes to have a beer once in a while like everyone, but doesn’t show up drunk to set,” says the unnamed individual. “And he isn’t dressing like Johnny Depp. He has always dressed in that bohemian style.”

Regardless of whether Heard’s accusations about Momoa are true, however, the fact that such interpersonal drama and these allegations were brewing behind the scenes makes DC’s decision to end The Flash in the way it did all the more surprising. If you’ll recall, The Flash concluded on a post-credits scene in which Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) escorts a highly inebriated Arthur Curry home after a night out together. This sequence is known to have been a late-in-the-day addition, filmed post-Gunn takeover.

In other words, this scene was created and shot long after the Aquaman 2 set drama took place and while the Depp v. Heard defamation trial was raging on. The King of Atlantis has been depicted as being a guy who likes a drink in both Aquaman and Justice League, so presumably it was just riffing on that rather than anything Momoa may or may not have done, but it’s turned out to be yet another example of DC’s behind-the-scenes struggles being plainly written on screen.