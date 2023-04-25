‘The Little Mermaid’ director open to an extended universe, even if it’s straight-to-video

Rob Marshall, director of the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid, wants fans to know that he’s here to tell a real story. While he was fairly opaque on the potential of a Little Mermaid franchise, the director did speak to the probability that his incarnation could have a follow-up.

“I know there have been the prequels and sequels to the animated film – like, the straight-to-video kind of things, you know? It’s a classic story that has a lot of characters and a lot of interesting stories. I do think it’s right for certain things. But you have to see how a movie plays, and how it does… I think there’s always opportunity to find stories within stories. That’s always a wonderful thing.”

Considering straight-to-video releases usually only happen in worst-case scenarios — TV Tropes lists any straight-to-video releases as a “complete bucket of crap” — we’re pretty sure this is a subtle way for Marshall to release himself from any future project he sees no emotional value in. It is nice to see the director making space for — and endorsing — world expansion, even if he doesn’t seem keen on using it himself.

That’s not to say Disney won’t milk any cash cow for all it’s worth, but hopefully, Marshall can abstain from any projects that won’t improve on his original. The director aims to move his audiences, not just cash in on the fervor of fans. Marshall went on to say, “It really is a very powerful tale, and very emotional.”

The Little Mermaid swims into theaters May 26, 2023.