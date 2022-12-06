‘The Midnight Club’ star opens up on Netflix axing the hit horror series

Last week, Netflix announced that the company was not renewing the popular horror series The Midnight Club for a second season.

The Midnight Club, which takes place in a hospice facility, follows a group of adolescents suffering from various terminal illnesses trying to pass the time by exchanging horror stories at midnight.

The show’s star Ruth Codd disclosed how she felt upon hearing the news during an interview with Inverse magazine. The 26-year-old played the character Anya. Codd told the publication although The Midnight Club’s cancelation saddened her and the entire cast, she is lucky to have “part of season 1.” She said,

“We’re all quite sad it’s not going ahead. But we had such fun, we were all so lucky to be part of Season 1. All good things come to an end, I suppose.”

Codd went on to share that she knows firsthand what it’s like to have a favorite show be pulled by Netflix because it happened to her when she was watching the drama series Trinkets. Trinkets appeared on the streaming platform for two seasons before it got canceled in 2020.

“I wish it was going ahead, I know what it’s like to watch a show and love it, and then it gets canceled. Netflix did it to me with Trinkets. I loved it. It’s just really disappointing.”

The Midnight’s Club cancelation comes shortly after the show’s creator Mike Flanagan left Netflix for Amazon Prime. Although it is unclear if Netflix retaliated by canceling his show, many could assume the company wasn’t too happy with Flanagan’s departure.

Since then, no other information has been released at that this time.