'The Witcher' Spinoff Release Window Reportedly Leaked

According to a new report, The Witcher: Blood Origin might be arriving sooner than the forthcoming third season of the main series on Netflix.

Redanian Intelligence, a reliable source dedicated to covering news of the Witcher world, claims that the spinoff show is making its way to the streaming service in October. Though unlike some of their previous reports, the outlet is warning viewers to take this with a pinch of salt for now, because they’ve not been able to verify it for their own as of yet.

The report further alleges that the limited series will run for even fewer episodes than previously designated, now down to four from six. Redanian Intelligence had previously leaked information about Jaskier (Joey Batey) appearing in a present-day prologue for the series. The latest rumor confirms that, while adding that Netflix is incorporating more Jaskier scenes into the narrative to tie it more closely to The Witcher.

If this turns out to be true, then showrunner Declan de Barra and executive producer Lauren S. Hissrich have decided to take the show down an altogether different path than the one they’d previously mapped out. We Got This Covered has reached out to Netflix for comment and we’ll be sure to give you an update on this article if we hear anything back.

Owing to the success of the Henry Cavill-led series on Netflix, the streaming juggernaut has been grinding away at Andrzej Sapkowski’s novel series in the hope of finding more material to expand the reach of the franchise via numerous spinoff features and television shows. After Nightmare of the Wolf chronicled the early years of Vesemir in 2021, Blood Origin will take us even further back in time. To 1200 years before the events of the main story, in an era known to diehard fans as the Conjunction of the Spheres.

This is where the first generation of the Witchers arrived at the frontlines of the war against the monstrosities that the Conjunction left in its wake. Blood Origin will also deal with the Elven civilization before the rise of humans, so it’ll be interesting to see how the writers will tie everything together given how little we know about the period within The Witcher canon.