You’ve been waiting weeks for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to finally unveil the truth about the Stranger, but the truth may end up breaking the fandom apart yet.

The finale – ‘Alloyed’ — not only revealed the truth about Sauron but subtly explained away the Stranger’s secret identity by inserting a line from The Fellowship of the Ring. As Nori prepares to leave with the comet man, she asks him which way to go, and he responds: “When in doubt, Elanor Brandyfoot, always follow your nose.”

Now that, beyond the shadow of a doubt, confirms the Stranger is none other than the Gray Pilgrim we all love. It’s surreal to think that The Rings of Power is going to feature Gandalf, with him battling the looming threat of Sauron as he does in the Third Age. The continuity issues will no doubt give us a headache for days to come, but the reveal has nevertheless left audiences absolutely flabbergasted.

That epic scene when Gandalf uses the staff to banish the white-robed cultists is a classic “You shall not pass” moment.

Some fans are still not sure if that line confirms the Stranger is Gandalf. But why would the writers mislead us in such an incongruous way?

Has anyone else noticed that Hollywood loves to show Gandalf getting body-slammed with a staff in live-action adaptations?

Make way for the one and only Istar who stayed true to his purpose in Middle-earth.

Personally, we can’t wait to see more of Daniel Wayman’s Gandalf when The Rings of Power returns with a second season in 2024.