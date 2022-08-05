Despite only appearing in a Star Wars movie that most fans would rather forget about, it seems like Dominic Monaghan would be down to return as professor-turned-Resistance-trooper Beaumont Kin for any future stories set in the galaxy far, far away.

Regardless of the fact that The Rise of Skywalker has gone down in history as one of the most controversial Star Wars movies — even if you’re particularly inclined to give The Last Jedi some credit — the plothole-riddled narrative opened the pathway to several spinoff media productions and extra expansive content, each detailing a facet of J.J. Abrams’ concluding act to Disney’s divisive sequel trilogy.

One of the side characters that have appeared extensively in other mediums since 2019 is Beaumont Kin. He was also featured in Adam Christopher’s Shadow of the Sith, though during Monaghan’s recent chat with ScreenRant, the British actor admitted that he has yet to read the novel or the parts pertaining to Beaumont’s involvement.

“I did hear this. I’m gonna have to read this book. A few people have told me on Instagram that Beaumont, my character, features in the book relatively significantly; that he does a few things and has a relatively crucial role in it.”

Monaghan was surprised to learn the Mouse House has given so much backstory to Beaumont, and expressed his desire to return as the character at some point down the line.

“I was really tickled by the fact that the Star Wars encyclopedia came out after The Rise of Skywalker, and my character got a double-page spread. They kind of extended on his previous life: he had a complicated relationship with his parents, and they didn’t want him to go into the Resistance. They kind of rejected him when he did, and then he became a high flyer in the university; graduated with honors, and became a really intelligent codebreaker. I think there’s a lot to that character. I love that universe. Obviously, I would love to play Beaumont again.”

It’s still unclear if the numerous Star Wars movies that Disney is currently developing have anything to do with the sequels or take place after them, but if that ends up being the case, then it’s also likely for Beaumont to make a return.