‘The Sandman’ has fans pining for Keanu Reeves’ Constantine

The Sandman, Netflix’s ambitious adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s seminal dark fantasy comic series, has exceeded expectations worldwide and is currently the most watched show on the platform in 89 countries. But one character has reignited online nostalgia for another offbeat DC Comics adaptation: 2005’s Constantine, starring the Internet’s sweetheart, Keanu Reeves.

Constantine, loosely based on the DC Vertigo comic Hellblazer, featured Reeves as supernatural occult investigator John Constantine as he attempts to investigate a woman’s mysterious death only to find himself facing the forces of Heaven and Hell. The movie, directed by Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence, was a minor box office success, and, though some criticized the choice to have Constantine, a London-dwelling Liverpudlian in the long-running comics series, an American, the movie has a dedicated fan base.

The Keanu Reeves Constantine movie is a really underrated movie. It’s really good — Rose Yuki Tsukino (@OfficialAzyria) August 7, 2022

Constantine with Keanu Reeves was awesome. People are only now starting to catch up with how great it was. pic.twitter.com/7GZgubk302 — George Saoulidis ⚡ (@saoulidisg) August 7, 2022

While we're talking about Constantine stuff can we all remember that they made an amazing John Constantine movie with Keanu Reeves and Tilda Swinton and then never did anything else with it — Jarlent (@MitchellAHorton) August 7, 2022

Of course, The Sandman producers opted for an English (and gender-swapped) version of the character for their adaptation of the Sandman/Hellblazer crossover in The Sandman number 3, but the character has only stoked longtime fans’ desire to revisit or even get a sequel to the 2005 movie.

What do we need to do to make a Constantine 2 movie happen with Keanu Reeves!! — FRANKIE (@frankieflorez) August 6, 2022

Of course, being good Keanu fans, there has been very little criticism of Jenna Coleman, who plays Johanna Constantine in The Sandman, just a desire to see Reeves as well. Coleman is herself a fan and, according to thepopverse.com, recently said at San Diego Comic-Con that Reeves’ version of the character was the only version she used as a reference when creating Johanna.

Any and ALL iterations of John Constantine are so hot 😩😩😩 First Keanu Reeves and now Jenna Coleman, a slay — Josie and the Bussycats (@josiestarlight) August 7, 2022

The moment I heard the name 'Constantine' I'm so intrigued with this Johanna Constantine (I watched the 2005 movie starring Keanu Reeves and I love it) — ⊙♡⊙🐟 (@popeyeee12) August 8, 2022

Unpopular opinion: @Jenna_Coleman_ plays the best screen version of a “Constantine”. No, I am not kidding and am a fan of both Keanu Reeves and @mattryanreal. #SorryNotSorry. #Sandman #SandmanonNetflix #TheSandman — Brett Siegel (@basiegel68) August 7, 2022

If they made a cross universe movie with Keanu Reeves as John Constantine and Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, the world would explode. We couldn't handle the smolder.



It's just facts. — Sarah (@notyerhero) August 7, 2022

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like a Reeves-helmed sequel or series will manifest anytime soon. According to Entertainment Weekly, Reeves himself told the audience of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that he would, “love to be John Constantine again,” but also admitted that film studios haven’t shown much interest in a reboot. Despite the current climate at Warner Bros. Discovery, the word is a new reboot by J.J. Abrams is still in the offing, but it’s rumored that Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù is the current contender to take up the character’s rumpled trench coat.

What do we need to do to make a Constantine 2 movie happen with Keanu Reeves!! — FRANKIE (@frankieflorez) August 6, 2022

However, the renewed fan fervor online might turn some studio eyes toward a potential sequel to the original movie. Who knows? We may finally get to hear Keanu tell Lucifer, “It’s Constan-TIME!!”

The Sandman is currently available to stream on Netflix.