‘The Sandman’ star pitches a villainous team-up to dream about for season 2

The Sandman season one teased that the eponymous Dream King has some tough challenges ahead for him as the hit series continues. While Morpheus might have scuppered his power-hungry sibling Desire’s plans to make him spill their own great-grandchild’s blood, they’ve no doubt got some more schemes to bring their brother down up hidden the sleeves of their catsuit. And it’s just possible that they’ll team up with an equally dangerous ally to do it.

At least that’s what Desire star Mason Alexander Parker is clearly hoping, going by their caption to some heart-warming photos they just shared on social media. The Cowboy Bebop actor posted pics of themselves hanging out with the Lord of Hell herself, Gwendoline Christie, which fans unsurprisingly lapped up.

“Thelma and Louise Journey Through Hell (2023)”, Park wrote, “I love you [Gwendoline Christie].”

Thelma and Louise Journey Through Hell (2023)



I love you @lovegwendoline 🖤 pic.twitter.com/0RWlLCsP6b — Mason Alexander Park (@MasonAPark) September 5, 2022

Much like Desire, Christie’s Lucifer Morningstar also swore vengeance on Morpheus in the season finale, thereby teeing up the show for an adaptation of Season of Mists, the fourth volume of the Vertigo Comics series, in the next run. Sadly, the wayward Endless sibling and Satan don’t team up in that comics storyline, but maybe Park and Christie can convince Neil Gaiman to make that change for all our sakes.

That said, we’d settle for just more of these two talented performers having more screen time in season two, in general, as they were both only given a few moments in the limelight this time around. Both characters made for terrific foils for Tom Sturridge’s Dream, so we look forward to seeing how Desire and Lucifer cause more trouble for him next.

While Netflix has yet to officially announce such a thing, a second year for The Sandman is looking more and more likely.