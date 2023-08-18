The ‘Saw’ social media team is going into overdrive trying to craft their own ‘Barbenheimer’ with ‘Paw Patrol’

Christopher Nolan and Grega Gerwig’s Barbenheimer was the talk of the movie realm this summer as both Barbie and Oppenheimer were released on the same day in July. As spooky season approaches, some fans are looking forward to a part two of sorts which has now been hailed Saw Patrol — because both Saw X and Paw Patrol will hit theaters on the same day this September.

Very different in genre, score, theme, and cinematography, the contrast between Barbie and Oppenheimer made seeing both on the same day something that many felt compelled to do. While the contrast between Saw X and Paw Patrol is just as diverse, some fans are still unsure whether this will be a new sensation.

Someone who doesn’t really care what you think and is enjoying the whole Saw Patrol thing is none other than Jigsaw himself. The villain in the Saw franchise — he’s enjoying the fact that his theatrical debut is taking place alongside the pups who prove that no job is too big and no pup is too small.

Of course, horror fans are also getting a kick out of Saw Patrol, with this fan noticing that Billy blocked off all of the exits in the Paw Patrol maze.

not Billy blocking off the exits💀😭😂 — yologirl (@ubeicecream_) August 17, 2023

This one says that we can forget Barbenheimer altogether because Saw Patrol is on the case.

Forget Barbenheimer saw patrol is in town — Alice (@tylerispunk) August 17, 2023

The person running the Saw social media account deserves a raise of epic proportions.

the person who manages this account is doing an incredible job please give them a raise — 🐀🎃🕸🖤 (@magicallypeach) August 17, 2023

In addition to the combination of Saw X and Paw Patrol, this movie-lover came up with the perfect tagline for the dual film showing.

Saw Patrol…we'll save you after you save yourself… https://t.co/99HYhE8X6v — James The Grey🧙🏼‍♂️ (@Gr3yB3ard76) August 18, 2023

Here’s to a ruff-ruff rescue from Billy this September when Saw X and Paw Patrol hit theaters on Sept. 29 — are you ready to play a game?