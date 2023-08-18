Home Movies

The ‘Saw’ social media team is going into overdrive trying to craft their own ‘Barbenheimer’ with ‘Paw Patrol’

It's going to be a ruff ruff rescue.

via Paw Patrol YouTube/IMDb

Christopher Nolan and Grega Gerwig’s Barbenheimer was the talk of the movie realm this summer as both Barbie and Oppenheimer were released on the same day in July. As spooky season approaches, some fans are looking forward to a part two of sorts which has now been hailed Saw Patrol — because both Saw X and Paw Patrol will hit theaters on the same day this September.

Very different in genre, score, theme, and cinematography, the contrast between Barbie and Oppenheimer made seeing both on the same day something that many felt compelled to do. While the contrast between Saw X and Paw Patrol is just as diverse, some fans are still unsure whether this will be a new sensation.

Someone who doesn’t really care what you think and is enjoying the whole Saw Patrol thing is none other than Jigsaw himself. The villain in the Saw franchise — he’s enjoying the fact that his theatrical debut is taking place alongside the pups who prove that no job is too big and no pup is too small.

Of course, horror fans are also getting a kick out of Saw Patrol, with this fan noticing that Billy blocked off all of the exits in the Paw Patrol maze.

This one says that we can forget Barbenheimer altogether because Saw Patrol is on the case.

The person running the Saw social media account deserves a raise of epic proportions.

In addition to the combination of Saw X and Paw Patrol, this movie-lover came up with the perfect tagline for the dual film showing.

Here’s to a ruff-ruff rescue from Billy this September when Saw X and Paw Patrol hit theaters on Sept. 29 — are you ready to play a game?

Avatar
About the author

Ashley Marie

Ashley Marie is a staff writer, beat leader, Disney fanatic, and Yellowstone expert. When she's not filling her friends in on all the entertainment news they can handle, she's drinking her go-to Starbucks order — a caramel macchiato, thank you — and wishing she was at Disney World or spending time at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. With a focus on positivity and kindness in journalism, Ashley has been writing for a decade and hopes to keep bringing you articles for decades to come.