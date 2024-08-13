‘The silence is just so loud’: a behind-the-scenes look at JoJo Siwa’s TikTok makes everyone cringe as fans question whether she is OK

JoJo Siwa is a great dancer, but some of her more recent choreography has raised a few eyebrows. The singer is also active on social media, and she recently decided to show everyone her moves (while dancing to her controversial track, “Karma”) during a visit to the Empire State Building.

She looks animated when busting her moves and her energy is enviable. Still, when watching the clip, which was shared by the official Empire State Building TikTok account, something is immediately obvious: the silence.

There is no one cheering for Siwa. There are no fans around who are getting hyped by her moves, and almost no one has even stopped to watch. Honestly, the whole thing feels kinda sad. The text onscreen reads, “POV: you ran into JoJo Siwa filming a TikTok,” and the person who runs the empirestatebldg TikTok clearly approved because they captioned the post with, “Iconnnnnn.” In the comment section, they confirmed our suspicions of being a JoJo fan, as they wrote, “I am JoJo’s biggest fan (literally).” However, the rest of the comment section was less complimentary.

Not everyone is impressed with JoJo Siwa’s dance moves

Comments on the post have summed up people’s feelings about JoJo Siwa, and some admire her resilience. “The fact she’s just like still at it,” a comment reads. Another shared similar thoughts, writing, “She will do anything to keep this song alive.”

Others have suggestions for improving the video. “Somebody insert the shoe squeak sound,” a comment reads. But it’s the comparisons to our own childhood performances that really bring a smile to the face. “Its like a kid performing for relatives during christmas and relatives be cheering it…,” someone wrote. Another shared similar thoughts, writing, “This looks like living room performances we forced our parents to watch when we were kids.”

The same jokes that we have heard before have also returned. “Hii! Your song saved me. I’ve been suffering from a severe depression episode, when Karma came on the radio, and I got out of my bed for the first time in 3 weeks to turn it off,” a fan reacted. “All JoJo content I see is AGAINST MY WILL,” another weighed in.

Whether you loved her moves or not, you cannot deny that JoJo Siwa must be doing something right because she always seems to attract a lot of attention. This clip alone has a mind-boggling 4.7 million likes!

