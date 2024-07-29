‘You should definitely be proud JoJo’: JoJo Siwa celebrates a “Karma” milestone for being the most disliked video

JoJo Siwa’s “Karma” soundtrack is definitely not for everyone, and it has already raised a few eyebrows after allegations that it was stolen from other artists and because of her bizarre antics. But when your music gets a bad reputation, you probably don’t want to bring attention to it, right? Well, wrong!

The former Dance Moms star was excited about taking home an award for “Karma,” even if the title was for “the most disliked music video on YouTube by a female artist in 2024.” Siwa made a video on TikTok to celebrate the moment, where she excitedly read out the stats to her fans. In fourth place was Ariana Grande’s “yes, and?” with 290,000 dislikes, in third place was Katy Perry’s “Woman’s World” (which has already proven to be controversial) with 330,000 dislikes. Then, in second place was Taylor Swift’s “Fortnight” with 350,000 dislikes … but wait for it … Siwa’s “Karma” music video was disliked 3.15 million times!

Now, you may think Siwa’s energy levels finally dropped at this point, but no. She shared her thoughts in the caption, writing, “WHAT A DAY TO CELEBRATE. KARMA BROKE A RECORD. 900% MORE THAN 2ND PLACE. A WIN IS A WIN.” And her fans have a lot to say about this!

JoJo Siwa’s fans share their thoughts on how unpopular “Karma” is

@itsjojosiwa WHAT A DAY TO CELEBRATE. KARMA BROKE A RECORD. 900% MORE THAN 2ND PLACE. A WIN IS A WIN🏆❤️‍🔥 ♬ Balance Baby – JoJo Siwa

The comment section of the TikTok video has been flooded with messages from fans and critics alike. Among the standout remarks is one from a fan who wrote, “You should definitely be proud jojo you worked so hard for this.” Another also weighed in, writing, “I just love the way she’s saying” dislikeeeeeeesssss.”

Other comments include, “You should definitely be a tv game show host as one of our jobs in your life!!,” “Damn you can handle that better then me, i would honestly break down snd cry ur really strong,” and “I was a hater at first, but, you kinda gotta love her attitude with this one… props to her.” It is her true; her attitude is pretty admirable.

Some fans have been left in shock by the results, and the comment section is filled with people discussing how Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande should not have had a place on this list. However, it seems no one disagrees with “Karma” making it into the number one spot. “There’s no way fortnight is it’s literally one of her best song on ttpd,” a comment reads. Another agreed, writing, “Why does fortnight have that many dislikes?It was a really good music video.”

It may not be the award JoJo Siwa initially set out to achieve, but she appears to be embracing it anyway! Sure, her video has been getting a lot of hate, but the track has also received a lot of attention.

