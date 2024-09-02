‘The way that the 4 of them are SQUISHED together’: Throwback video of Ellen Pompeo giving Blake Lively the cold shoulder has people convinced she knew something we didn’t

Blake Lively’s reputation is being destroyed as fans and the media have started to paint a different picture of her. Gone are the days when the world thought she was the IT girl, and now she has been heavily criticized for her mean girl energy and tone-deaf interviews about her new film, It Ends With Us.

Recommended Videos

She still has a legion of loyal fans, but her life looks less rosy. A throwback video of Ellen Pompeo and Lively attending the Michael Kors fashion show in New York in September 2023 has also raised eyebrows. In the clip posted on TikTok by user calabasaswings, the Grey’s Anatomy actress can be seen huddling against her friends and leaving a big gap between herself and Lively. From the perspective of the clip, it appears Pompeo is full-on ignoring Lively, and fans have a lot to say about this!

TikToker calabasaswings captioned their post with: “This video has another meaning today.” They also shared their thoughts with the text on screen. “Did Ellen Pompeo try to warn us that day? I think she knew before everyone did,” the message reads.

Fans react to Ellen Pompeo seemingly avoiding Blake Lively in throwback video

The video’s comment section has been flooded with messages from fans who want their opinions to be heard. “The way that the 4 of them are SQUISHED together too to give Ellen space from Blake,” a TikToker commented. “In Ellen Pompeo we trust,” another shared.

Other comments include, “I remember seeing this video awhile back and wondered why Blake was by herself now I’m cackling,” “Ellen Pompeo is so nice, I met her in Sicily at this event for Dolce and Gabbana, we literally joked back and fourth all night… she knew ya’ll,” and “She looked at her like who the heck is this.”

Fans have also reminded us that this is not the first celebrity to appear to avoid Lively at an event. “Are we forgetting when Zendaya gave her THAT look at a fashion show too,” a comment reads. “

Does it look like Pompeo wanted absolutely nothing to do with Lively? You bet! But there is a different view from this day, too. A photo of the two women was posted on Instagram, and it appears Pompeo and Lively did have a chat at the fashion show (although there was still a significant amount of space between them, and it’s impossible to know how long that chat lasted or if they were exchanging pleasantries).

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy