‘She’s not my lily bloom’: ‘It Ends With Us’ fans express who would have done a better job than Blake Lively in the lead role

Was Blake Lively the right choice to play Lily Bloom in the film It Ends With Us? Would another actress have approached the complex storyline and emotional subject matter (including dealing with domestic violence) with more understanding and respect? Fans seem to think so, and Lively has been on the receiving end of backlash following the disastrous comments she has made to encourage people to go and see the movie, like this unforgivable sentence: “Grab your friends, wear your florals, and head out to see it!”​​

Her tone-deaf remarks were terrible enough, but her “mean girl energy” was highlighted after reporter Kjersti Flaa shared an interview of Lively being incredibly rude to her during her interview eight years ago. To say people are disenchanted with the actress would be an accurate statement, and a TikTok video, shared by user whataclassic3, has highlighted some of Lively’s comments about It Ends With Us. The clip also compares director Justin Baldoni’s remarks, who gave thoughtful and compassionate answers in his interviews.

The video asks us one crucial question about Lively, as the text on the screen reads: “What do you think? Was she right for this role?” Fans have answered this question in the video’s comment section, and the consensus is that Lively was absolutely the wrong person to take on the role of Lily Bloom.

Fans reveal why they think Blake Lively should never have played Lily Bloom

Fans have commented on who they feel would have been a better fit for the role of Lily Bloom, and there is no mention of Blake Lively doing a great job. “I personally would’ve loved to see Melissa Benoist, but it probably would’ve hit too close to home for her,” a comment reads. “I didnt picture Blake lively to be this character. I pictured a real red head. And I think Madelaine petsch is the first character I imagined,” another shared.

Suggestions also include Sophia Bush, Rachel McAdams, and Amanda Seyfried. Fans have also called out Lively for not getting it. “She’s not my lily bloom,” a comment reads. Other reactions include: “The minute we found about the cast it was confusing why Blake was chosen,” “She did not get the assignment,” and “she just doesn’t get it and it seems like she doesn’t care either.”

The comparisons between Baldoni and Lively’s reactions to interviews have also riled up fans who have claimed the actress does not appear to have read the book (the film is based on the novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover).

Did she do a great job, or was she wrong for the role? This is the question on everyone’s minds.

