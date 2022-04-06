The Weeknd released an ethereal new music video for “Out of Time,” the third single off his 2022 album Dawn FM, featuring Squid Games star HoYeon Jung as his would-be date in a creepy hotel where all is not as it seems.

After meeting in an elevator, the pair share a drink — kicking off what turns out to be a wild, karaoke-filled night as they race around the deserted hotel, flirting, laughing, and singing.

However, despite the upbeat, ’80s-inspired synth-pop sound of the album, Tesfaye has described Dawn FM as being something akin to the soundtrack to purgatory as the listener heads towards the light at the end of the tunnel. So, going into the video with that knowledge, it’s clear that things won’t end well for the couple.

And, as expected, near the end of the video, the music slows down eerily as flashes of an operating room splice through the footage and blood begins bubbling out of a champagne bucket while their faces become distorted.

“Don’t you dare touch that dial, because, like the song says, you are out of time,” voiceovers Jim Carrey, who narrates the album and likewise makes a cameo as a deranged surgeon. Well, just as the album is a metaphor for purgatory and death — it was nice while it lasted, anyway.