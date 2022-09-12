The third season of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of The Witcher had been filming for some time, and even got suspended after Henry Cavill came down with COVID-19, but it seems that Lauren S. Hissrich and her team have managed to bring principal photography to a wrap at last.

To celebrate the occasion, Cavill himself has sent a thank you note to the crew, praising them for their dedication through a “tough shoot.”

“What a season this has been! I just wanted to thank you all for your determination and dedication through a tough shoot. Hopefully, you can all get some well-deserved rest. Sincerely and with respect, Henry Cavill,” the actor wrote.

Season 3 of #TheWitcher has wrapped filming, and Henry Cavill left a nice message to the cast and crew ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i3PCwffFGc — The Witcher (@TheWitcherTV) September 11, 2022

If all goes well and the team makes good time on editing and other post-production shenanigans, then we can expect Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer to return in early 2023. Of course, given the show’s track record, with the first season arriving in December 2019 and the second in December 2021, Netflix might opt to release it further down the line, especially with The Witcher: Blood Origin just around the corner.

Most fans would frankly prefer that the streaming juggernaut finish work on the series and release it as soon as possible, but perhaps the prequel spinoff is enough to quench our thirst for a little while.

The upcoming season will adapt Time of Contempt, the second novel in the main Witcher saga, which centers around Geralt and Yennefer as they decide what to do about Ciri’s safety in a world that’s increasingly closing in on them to steal the Cintran princess and use her powers.