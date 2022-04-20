A third season of ‘Mindhunter’ would have gone out and into Hollywood

Actor Jonathan Groff recently said a third season of Mindhunter was just-as-possible as a third Frozen movie, and second season director Andrew Dominik says if more of the show had come along earlier, it would have done time in California.

“They were going to go [to] Hollywood. So, one of them was going to be hooking up with Jonathan Demme and the other one was going to be hooking up with Michael Mann. And it was all going to be about profiling making it into the sort of zeitgeist, the public consciousness. It would’ve been … that was the season everyone was really waiting for to do, with when they sort of get out of the basement and start.”

The Blonde director revealed the change for the characters while speaking to Collider today. In speaking with the outlet, Dominik — who directed the second seasons’ episode with Charles Manson — also revealed that working on the show’s set was not as isolating as doing a film, and it was a very collaborative and collegial creative environment.

“It was a really good experience. Usually, directing’s kind of a lonely job in a way because you’re the one always saying no, and you’re the one that’s in charge of everything. Everybody’s having to deal with you, and you have to stay responsible. You can’t sort of fuck around the way everybody else on a movie can. So, it was really nice to do something with Fincher because it was like having a director pal, and he would shoot pieces of my episode, and I’d shoot little bits of his episode. It’s always really interesting to be inside somebody else’s process.”

Mindhunter remains available to stream on Netflix. Dominik’s Blonde, about Marilyn Monroe, is coming later this year.