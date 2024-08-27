‘This might actually be Emily in Paris’: Even Netflix agrees that you’re dead wrong about the premise of its Lily Collins hit

As we eagerly await Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 2, to discover more about the beautiful, glamorous, and undeniably complicated life of Lily Collins’ Emily Cooper, we bring you an update for all those who’ve been whining that the show is unrealistic.

TikToker sagevanalstine posted a video explaining that what you see on the show is a pretty accurate account of what it’s like to be an American living in Paris. “Everyone saying Emily in Paris isn’t realistic, but I’m an American working in social media marketing here in Paris,” the TikToker says. She explains how “it’s 4 pm on a Monday,” and she has an iced coffee in her hand. The camera then pans to a charming little cafe she is sitting at to film content for an upcoming advert — the footage looks like it could be taken from a scene in Emily in Paris, and it’s amazing!

“Throwback to when i was watching emily in paris for the first time and applying to internships in paris! now i have the coolest job that allows me to run around paris to film the best content #americaninparis #emilyinparis #emilyinparislocations #workinginparis,” she captioned her post.

Emily in Paris fans react to the TikTok video of the woman living their dreams

@sagevanalstine Throwback to when i was watching emily in paris for the first time and applying to internships in paris! now i have the coolest job that allows me to run around paris to film the best content #americaninparis #emilyinparis #emilyinparislocations #workinginparis ♬ original sound – Sage VanAlstine

“As a fellow American in Paris/marketing girlie there are so many times I have to laugh at the similarities,” a comment reads. Another person shared similar thoughts, writing, “I think it’s realistic in this day in age. Social media jobs exist now. So girl go for it. stay safe.”

Even Netflix has reacted to the post, writing, “This might actually be Emily in Paris.” TikToker sagevanalstine was so excited by the streaming service’s reaction that she responded to the comment. “WAIT NETFLIX OMG HIIII, you have no idea how many times I’ve rewatched emily in Paris,” she replied.

Other reactions include, “How does it feel to be living all of our dreams??” and “Well close enough WELCOME BACK EMILY IN PARIS.”

This video comes at the right time because earlier this week, the show released the upcoming trailer for Season 4, Part 2, and if you are a fan, there is no way you will not be excited about what’s coming! Footage shows Emily kissing Gabriel (played by Lucas Bravo) as she embraces winter in France. It is also revealed that her gorgeous and talented boss, Sylvie Grateau (played by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), has hired another American to join the team (played by Thalia Besson).

But remember, Gabriel’s ex-girlfriend Camille (played by Camille Razat) is pregnant with his baby! Emily also packs her bags for a trip to Rome with Marcello (played by Eugenio Franceschini) to mix business and pleasure. Do we expect drama? Yes, we do. Are we here for it? Absolutely!

