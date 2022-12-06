To the surprise of no one, Marvel fans unanimously agree on the worst MCU trilogy

Except they didn’t. Let’s get real for a second. How often do MCU fans agree on anything at this point? Apart from the worldwide success of the Spider-Man franchise, and undying love for a Mr. Tony Stark; what can Marvel fans really agree on these days? If the comment section of the Tweet below is any indicator, the answer is hardly anything.

Pick Your Favorite MCU Trilogy. pic.twitter.com/BC1uleJZEa — Shockwave (@Shockussy) December 4, 2022

Sure, there’s some overlap, but of the four trilogies in question, each brings something to the table. Some think the Infinity Saga is the greatest collection of stories ever put to film, others think the new Marvel phases are better than anything the company has released in the past two decades. Is there a right answer? Of course not.

While the Avengers are off fighting evil, Marvel fans stay put and fight each other. Ironic. So let’s take a look at each trilogy and provide a few answers as to why one may be better than the others.

Spider-Man is great because frankly, who the heck doesn’t love Spider-Man? Everyone’s friendly neighborhood wall-crawler is about as loveable as they come, and Peter Parker’s story from zero to hero is all the more endearing. The costume, the personality, the victories, and the defeats. It’s all perfect. Some would even say superior, spectacular, or even — amazing.

Iron Man. The one that started it all. We won’t waste your time describing this trilogy to you. Yes, there are some rocky moments in the sequels following the original film, but those imperfections have aged like fine wine. The Iron Man trilogy came during a time when Marvel was still figuring out their personality, and it shows. Ultimately, that self-discovery bleeds into the films and makes them all the more human.

Captain America is a doozy. Unlike Iron Man, whose films get worse as the trilogy goes on, Captain America only gets better. He’s the first Avenger, and responsible for shepherding modern superhero stories into an entirely new genre of film. He’s incorruptible and an all-around great guy. In a sense, Captain America is Marvel.

Thor is an interesting case. Marvel reinvented the character after the second film and hasn’t looked back since. Before Thor: Ragnarok, Thor was about as unfunny as Marvel characters come. He was stoic, hard to get along with, and pretty darn medieval to match. Making this god of thunder a little more lighthearted was a stroke of genius by the minds at Marvel, and gave the character a second life in the MCU.

Honestly, each of these trilogies is incredible. The fact that they each exist in the first place is amazing, and we should all be thankful that we have so many options in the first place. If you’re looking to make your own assessments, check out the video below ranking all twenty-three Infinity Saga films from worst to best.

Regardless of how you think all these movies stack up, be thankful that stories like this get to bring people together in the first place. In the end, there’s something pretty heroic about that.