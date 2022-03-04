Twenty years ago, two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks fired Connor Ratliff from HBO’s Band of Brothers, telling him he had “dead eyes.” But apparently, the two are over their brief dispute as Hanks is scheduled to appear in an upcoming episode of Ratliff’s podcast.

Hanks’ criticism later became the theme for Ratliff’s podcast Dead Eyes, a series of humorous conversations about getting rejected in life but never giving up. So far, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star has published 30 episodes of discussions with fellow actors including Jon Hamm, Seth Rogen, Aida Turturro, Judd Apatow, and Hanks’ son, Colin. And now, he is all ready to add Hanks to the list as well.

Vanity Fair reports that Ratliff has come full-circle with Tom Hanks, who is set to appear on the third season finale of the podcast. In an exclusive clip shared by the publication, Hanks is seen playfully kicking off the episode by asking Ratliff, “Do you want to trip me or hug me? Do you want to punch me or kiss me?”

The episode will also touch upon the creator of The George Lucas Talk Show being fired by Hanks all those years ago. Ratcliff will be seen questioning the Oscar-winning actor whether he was really unnerved by the host’s eyes or he had a different reason for giving Ratcliff the boot. As revealed by Ratcliff, the episode has allowed the duo to finally hash out the matter.

“I was always of the mindset that if he remembers—great because we’re gonna hear his side of it. If he doesn’t remember, then that’s also great. As long as we can unpack it. What we arrived at in the interview is completely fulfilling to me. It was not what I expected. He did not hold back.”

The season three finale of Dead Eyes featuring Tom Hanks airs on March 10.