The web-slinging star has been dating co-star Zendaya for years, and even though their relationship is going strong, Tom Holland had a crush on another celebrity before her.

In a recent interview for W Magazine, Holland revealed that his first celebrity crush was the Harry Potter star, Emma Watson. He recalls a very specific moment being the inciting factor for his attraction to her.

“My first celebrity crush would have been Emma Watson in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire when she wears that pink dress. I remember when I saw that film that was mind-blowing for me.”

Many fans who grew up watching the Harry Potter franchise understand why Watson was Holland’s first celebrity crush. At the time, Harry Potter was at its peak, and her stunning entrance down the stairs for the Yule Ball definitely gave many fans butterflies in their stomachs.

More recently, transphobic comments by author J.K. Rowling have dimmed some fans’ fire for the series.

Since 2005, Holland has had many years to grow and mature into the man he is today. So with looks like his, it’s no surprise he ended up dating the extremely crush-worthy Zendaya.

Holland and Zendaya first worked together on Spider-Man: Homecoming, the first Spider-Man movie for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After that, they began dating and have since made two more films together, with many fans excited to see their on-screen chemistry again in the new release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Though Watson was Tom Holland‘s first crush, many fans are happy that the web-slinging actor never pursued those feelings because they are so happy to see how cute Holland and Zendaya are together.