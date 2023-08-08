‘Too Hot to Handle’ star Francesca Farago reveals she’s planning ‘huge’ wedding to Jesse Sullivan

Francesca Farago isn’t sparing any expense when it comes to her upcoming nuptials to TikTok star Jesse Sullivan. The Too Hot to Handle alum shared an update on her wedding planning with People and revealed, “We were debating for a while about if we wanted to go big or not. We decided we only do this once and to just go huge!”

Farago, who also appeared on Netflix’s Perfect Match, admitted that the couple is still in the “beginning stages” of planning their big day, though they narrowed down the date to sometime in May 2024. As for the wedding location, she said they’d love to have a destination wedding in Italy, but if it “doesn’t work out,” they’re looking at Catalina Island in California to “make it easier for all of our family to come.” Farago’s next step is bridal dress shopping, she shared, and she’ll be going to Kleinfeld Bridal in New York in September to find her special gown.

The Too Hot to Handle season 1 villain and her fiancé first met on a Zoom call in 2021. Farago said she felt an attraction to Sullivan the moment she met him virtually on Zoom and that the two “couldn’t stop staring at each other,” she told People. “After the Zoom I remember running around the house and telling my friends I found my new boyfriend.” She shared that Sullivan had a similar reaction to meeting her on the call.

The two began dating later that year when she moved to Los Angeles, she explained in a TikTok video. However, they only started dating seriously after she filmed Perfect Match as the show allowed her to learn more about herself. “Being there taught me so much and literally the minute I left that villa, I texted Jesse, and I was like, ‘Hey, are you still single? I’m traumatized and do you want to hang out,'” she explained.

The reality star said she’s excited to start a family with Sullivan as soon as they’re married and told the publication that their plans post-nuptials are, “Babies, babies, babies… Growing our family, getting more animals, raising kids together and just being in love.” In fact, she said she was hoping to get pregnant “right after” the wedding. Sullivan already has a child of his own, 15-year-old Arlo, who is frequently featured in his TikTok videos. “I love Arlo as well,” Farago gushed to the publication. “Our family dynamic is amazing.”