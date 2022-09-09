Toronto Film Festival pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Following the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, much of the world has gone into mourning. She was the second longest reigning monarch in known history, overseeing huge social change during her time as Queen, not only of England but also of the 14 countries belonging to the Commonwealth, including Canada. In respect of her passing the Toronto International Film Festival has decided to pause after it was set to kick off on Thursday night.

The 47th Toronto Film Festival, marking the return of in-person attendees, made the quick decision to pause the festivities amid the sudden announcement of Her Majesty’s death. The TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey made a statement on Twitter.

"We extend our sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her passing." —@cameron_tiff, CEO (1/2) — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 8, 2022

"As we prepare to welcome Canadians and international guests to the Festival, we know that many will be deeply affected by her death. We keep her legacy in our memory." —@cameron_tiff, CEO (2/2) — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 8, 2022

With the Queen so beloved in Canada, the festival organizers will aim to pay their respects during the event. One of the event operators, Mirvish Productions, told The Hollywood Reporter that the lights both in the Princess of Wales Theatre and The Royal Alex Theatre will be dimmed to show their respect for the Royal Family and mark the passing of the late Queen.

The recent passing has a sense of dèjá vu surrounding it as some can recall how TIFF also reacted to the death of Princess Dianna back in 1977 after her death on Aug. 31. At that time the Princess of Wales theatre, which was used to showcase premieres during the festival, was turned into a shrine for the late Princess, with visitors allowed sign condolence books which were then sent to the Royal Family back in the U.K.

Now, many of the citizens of Canada will share their grief over the loss of their Head of State with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stating that the country will hold a day of mourning and a commemorative service, saying “On behalf of the Government of Canada, I express our heartfelt condolences to members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time.” The Prime Minister also noted of his former Sovereign, “she was one of my favorite people in the world and I will miss her so.”

