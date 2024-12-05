Trump has finally selected his head of NASA and surprise, he’s actually qualified

Donald Trump’s cabinet just added an actual qualified candidate, to everyone’s surprise. The president-elect has selected Jared Isaacman to lead NASA in his incoming second administration.

Trump confirmed the prospect on Truth Social, “I am delighted to nominate Jared Isaacman, an accomplished business leader, philanthropist, pilot, and astronaut, as Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration”

He added, “Jared will drive NASA’s mission of discovery and inspiration, paving the way for groundbreaking achievements in space science, technology, and exploration.” Trump also noted Isaacman’s business acumen, as the founder of payment processing company Shift4 and co-founder of Draken International, an aerospace defense company.

The post concluded, “Jared’s passion for Space, astronaut experience, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of exploration, unlocking the mysteries of the universe, and advancing the new Space economy, make him ideally suited to lead NASA into a bold new era.”

Jared Isaacman’s background

The American entrepreneur and billionaire attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Professional Aeronautics. At 28 years old, he started Draken International, which would become the world’s largest private air force. According to Forbes, he sold Draken eight years later for a nine-figure sum.

After becoming a pilot, Isaacman eventually logged enough flight hours to be one of the few citizens allowed to fly military jets. Using money from his business ventures, he purchased dozens of jets and assembled the largest private military aircraft fleet in the world. Draken earned its first military contract in 2015, and then in 2017 made a $280 million deal to train Air Force pilots at Nellis — think Top Gun — over five years.

In 2024 Isaacman and engineer Sarah Gillis became the first non-professional crew to complete a space walk. This was commercially funded by Isaacman in partnership with SpaceX, Elon Musk’s space technology company. As of Dec. 2024, he has made two trips to orbit. If you’re rich enough, you too can visit the cosmos. Although, it’s been a sordid past couple of years for billionaires taking risky trips.

Isaacman accepted the nomination publicly in an X post. “Space holds unparalleled potential for breakthroughs in manufacturing, biotechnology, mining, and perhaps even pathways to new sources of energy. There will inevitably be a thriving space economy — one that will create opportunities for countless people to live and work in space.” Ah yes, what every space-obsessed child dreams of: capitalism on Mars.

I am honored to receive President Trump’s @realDonaldTrump nomination to serve as the next Administrator of NASA. Having been fortunate to see our amazing planet from space, I am passionate about America leading the most incredible adventure in human history.



On my last mission… — Jared Isaacman (@rookisaacman) December 4, 2024

Though Isaacman has space experience, it’s prudent to note that Trump has selected yet another tech billionaire to work by his side. The pattern of those with private sector backgrounds, insular connections, and endless wealth has not disappeared. Why would it? Birds of a feather flock together.

We can at least take some solace in the fact his education and professional experience lend themselves to genuine insights, unlike some of the more egregious appointments like Linda McMahon as Education Secretary or Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health Secretary. However, his desire to “never settle for second place” and go the Wayland Corp route doesn’t sound like a genuine passion for space as much as a lust for wringing cash out of it.

