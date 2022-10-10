Warning: this article discusses anti-Semitic content

Kanye West had his Twitter account locked by the social media site on Sunday after he posted an anti-Semitic tweet violating the platform’s policies.

The news came after the rapper was also suspended from Instagram for the same issue. West, legally known as Ye, is known for his occasional tirades as well as his controversial political stances, one of which came to head when his recent Yeezy clothing collection featured a White Lives Matter logo.

In his recent tweet which saw him restricted on Twitter, West posted that he was going to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Over on Instagram, a Meta spokesperson confirmed that content was deleted from West’s page and that a restriction was placed on the account following violations, but specifics were not given. The removal came after West posted screenshots of a conversation he had with Sean “Diddy” Combs, where West accused him of being controlled by Jewish people.

In a confusing chain of messages, he wrote, “this ain’t a game. Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was a war. Now gone get you some business.”

This also followed an interview the rapper had with Fox presenter Tucker Carlson, where he pushed the stereotypes of Jewish people being greedy, insinuating that former White House advisor Jared Kushner, who is Jewish, orchestrated the peace treaty deals with Israel, the Abraham Accords, for monetary gain.

With West’s recent remarks against the Jewish community, the AJC, American Jewish Community, posted a video to Instagram calling out the rapper for his “Incoherent rants laden with racist and antisemitic undertones made on the country’s top cable news program.”

West had largely avoided Twitter of late, favoring Instagram instead, but with his restriction there he returned to Twitter and was welcomed back by Elon Musk, who owns a share in the company. This was before West was then restricted from the platform also. It would appear that the artist’s account is already back live on Twitter, with his other posts visible but the offending tweet has been removed and replaced with, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules.”