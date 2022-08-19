Beloved actor James Earl Jones is alive and well, nearest we can tell, but people nevertheless began to worry about the 91-year-old voice of Darth Vader when his name trended on Twitter again on Friday.

This isn’t the first time this has happened, either, as just last month people were stirred into a similar panic when the actor’s name trended on the social media platform, as well. Like in July, the source of Jones’ trending on Twitter appears to have originated from people simply expressing their affection for the actor.

The false alarm was enough for one Twitter user to demand the social media platform incorporate a context feature of some kind.

Do not. Fucking. Show me James Earl Jones trending. Without context. TWITTER. — ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) August 19, 2022

In terms of what made Jones trend again on Twitter in the first place, there appear to be multiple possibilities. For one, a resurfaced photo of the actor featuring him in an intimate and vulnerable pose from 1968 by Lawrence Schiller proved jaw-dropping to fans.

James Earl Jones in 1968.



by Lawrence Schiller pic.twitter.com/WJBUW0pJQy — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) August 18, 2022

One Twitter user called the photo “Absolutely stunning.”

Absolutely stunning picture of James Earl Jones. https://t.co/MA0JI5V0ud — Kymberlyn Reed, Uppity Faerie Gothmother of Metal (@FountainPenDiva) August 19, 2022

Yet another possibility is one movie fan’s assertion that Jones is the GOAT when it comes to being featured in some of the very best baseball movies of all time. “At the very least, it’s a tie” between him ad Kevin Costner, the commentator wrote, while posting a collage of screengrabs from various movies.

Everyone says Kevin Costner is the king of the baseball movie, but what this tweet presupposes is…maybe it's James Earl Jones? At the very least, it's a tie. pic.twitter.com/pTIYmpSF35 — Noah Gittell (@noahgittell) August 18, 2022

Another reason Jones may be trending is because of a resurfaced interview clip of him in which the actor quite humbly talked about his iconic golden voice. Though Jones has one of cinema’s most iconic timbres, he revealed in the clip that he struggles with having a stutter and by no means puts his vocal talents on any kind of pedestal, as a result.

Do you stutter? Don't sweat it. So does the our President who is getting real stuff done and so does this great Actor…. James Earl Jones. https://t.co/R3N9znPlDa — Dr. Ken Mitton (@kpmitton) August 19, 2022

Yet another reason Jones may be in the cultural conversation is because the episode in which he appeared on Sesame Street has allegedly become “lost” due to HBO Max “purging their catalogue” on the streaming service, according to one Twitter user.

Unfortunately, this tweet aged well because the James Earl Jones episode of Sesame Street is "lost" again thanks to HBO Max purging their catalogue 🙄 https://t.co/YRolS6yFJq — Muppet Wiki (@MuppetWiki) August 19, 2022

Yet another viral tweet that may be responsible for bringing up Jones’ name into the conversation by humorously proposing somebody “do a dramatic reading” of an unsealed search warrant affidavit. Given current events, we can only assume this is in reference to the FBI’s recent raid of former president Donald Trump’s Florida home in Mar-a-Lago, of which a judge recently ordered the accompanying search warrant shall be released to the public, in a redacted form, according to CNN.

Can someone do a dramatic reading of the search warrant affidavit when it’s unsealed? Who would be the best person to read it? — Sari Beth Rosenberg (@saribethrose) August 19, 2022

Many Twitter users unsurprisingly nominated Jones for such a duty.

I don't look at it that way. If Morgan Freeman is the voice of God, James Earl Jones is the voice of the Son of Man. James Earl Jones speaks to our humanity and suffering. — Pamela West (@pamwest1962) August 19, 2022

James Earl Jones

Morgan Freeman

William Shatner

Orsen Wells

Mr T. — Chill Will (@ChillWi41290912) August 19, 2022

1. James Earl Jones

2. Morgan Freeman

3. Alan Rickman (if he was still with us)

4. Keith Morrison (for fun) — Joysgirl (@Joysgirl) August 19, 2022

Mr. Richards, I must respectfully disagree. Of male voices, whether live or voiceovers: #1 James Earl Jones and close #2 Morgan Freeman. The original Star Wars IV in a large movie house and Darth Vader speaks https://t.co/nZNBQs4NkF — Patrick Whitman (@wiggy_yoda1) August 19, 2022

Despite the tweet tickling some people’s funny bone, for others, the result of seeing Jones trending only served to raise their anxiety levels.

i hate when James Earl Jones is trending. my anxiety goes through the roof 😭 — al’ika/crosshair (@dinpaz_ceo) August 19, 2022

It was a relief for many to realize the trend was simply from people showing love for Jones.

When I realized James Earl Jones is okay and just trending cuz he's awesome! pic.twitter.com/e1m1ut9vcI — Derrick ✱ (@DerrickofSun) August 19, 2022

However, it would be nice to not almost have a heart attack on a random Friday, as one Twitter user pointed out.

Y’all need to be SPECIFIC about why certain celebrities are trending, cause I saw James Earl Jones’ name up there and almost had a heart attack pic.twitter.com/oOkZFLfJJQ — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) August 19, 2022

Only a well-placed Denzel Washington meme could summarize our feelings.

Saw James Earl Jones trending and thought… well you know the rest… pic.twitter.com/cED8ua0mej — P. Against The World🤘🏿🕊 (@chillin662) August 19, 2022

Live long and prosper, James Earl Jones.