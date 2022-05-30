Twitter users fall down a rabbit hole of old Tom Cruise interviews as cringeworthy clip goes viral

Tom Cruise is an actor who gives 110% in literally everything he does, from his stuntwork to his press tours — which he recently called the closest he gets to taking a vacation. However, when you go as hard into the paint as Tom does for the media, sometimes that leads to interviews that can come off as a little – scary.

In 2005, reporter Peter Overton, while conducting a 60 Minutes interview with Tom Cruise, decided to push the subject of whether Cruise’s then-recent divorce from Nicole Kidman made him feel bad. The legendarily-intense actor pushed back, resulting in a back-and-forth as dramatic as anything in A Few Good Men.

The clip resurfaced this week on the feed of Twitter user “robert franco, wandering ronin,” as the omnipresent press push for Top Gun: Maverick has placed Tom Cruise squarely into the spotlight:

The interview reached a nadir of awkwardness after Overton asked Cruise if he felt that Nicole Kidman was “the love of his life,” with Cruise responding:

“Listen. We raised children… I, er…. You know, I mean…. How do you answer? How do you answer that question? She someone that I, uh, I, er… “

Before attempting to change the subject by saying, “You know, I plan on getting married again.”

When Tom began pushing back, Overton tried to explain that it was a subject other people wanted to know about. This made Cruise snap:

“Peter. Peter. You want to know. Take responsibility for what you want to know. Don’t say ‘what other people.’ This is a conversation I am having with you right now.”

The resurfaced clip prompted other Twitter users to reminisce about other strange Tom Cruise interviews that went awry, including this time that a prankster decided to get Cruise on the red carpet with the old squirting microphone trick. It didn’t go so well, with Tom talking to the joker like he was a naughty dog that had made a mess on the rug:

I specifically think of this moment where Tom gave a huge direct rant and grabbed the prankster's hand and you can see near the end of the video that the prankster finna cry after Tom was done with him. Scary fucking dude.https://t.co/baIsqoKsq9 — Sal Gorlami (@CaptainSTinG) May 27, 2022

“Sal Gorlami” wasn’t kidding, that trickster looked like he wanted to crawl into a hole and die. And who can blame Tom Cruise? The man is just doing his job and suddenly he gets a face full of water.

Of course, if there’s anyone who won’t have sympathy for Tom Cruise, it’s Oprah’s poor, abused couch: